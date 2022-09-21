Very downcast, Murilo Rosa makes a mysterious outburst: “Astonished, sad, disgusted”

Murilo Rosa makes a mysterious outburst on social networks; actor won the support of fans

The actor Murilo Rosa vented on social media and proposed a reflection. Visibly touched by recent events on the planet, he asked for respect above all for children.

In a lengthy text, he said the world is making him “sad, disgusted and angry”.

” Pandemic, war, politics being used for their own benefit… so much happening around the world. But nothing makes me so astonished, sad, disgusted and angry than knowing people abusing or committing any evil that is against a child!“, he declared.

Without naming names, the heartthrob continued to vent. “It’s serious and the punishment has to be severe!! I am deeply saddened by the children and adolescents who have gone through this and, unfortunately, it is more common than you can imagine”, added.

He said it is up to adults to protect children from malicious people. “Children and teenagers can be manipulated easily and are not in a position to defend themselves against a sick adult with malice in their hearts. Therefore, fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, grandmothers, grandfathers… good people, protect your children with ferocity, even against people of your own family. They don’t deserve to go through this!”

In the end, he still wished for solidarity. “My affection here and my affection to all the families that have lived through this sad episode”, he concluded.

Look:

ANGRY

The actress and poet Elisa Lucinda published a strong and blunt outburst on social networks in which he does not accept the explanations given by the actor José Dumont after being caught red-handed. He said he was doing a laboratory for a new job as an actor, a statement that left his professional colleague totally disgusted. In her profile, she blasted the actor.

“In proving Zé Dumont’s crime or crimes to be true, claiming that the practice was part of an “artistic laboratory” hurts me and affects a class. What do you mean? We don’t make laboratories that tarnish someone. the ethical limits of our training and studies. There is no chance. Villains don’t “train” their characters into real victims by committing murders and other horrors“, she snapped.