Vidal’s friend, Sampaoli sees Chilean with a secondary role in Flamengo, says if steering wheel is happy and is straight about ‘change’: ‘It must be difficult’

Argentine coach is without a club after leaving Olympique de Marseille at the end of last season

After a lot of dating on social media, Vidal finally moved to the Flamengo as one of the new stars of the red-black cast in the middle of the year. So far, however, the midfielder has been playing a role as the team’s reserve.

For a former coach of his, however, the fact does not seem easy for the steering wheel. In a radio interview DNA, Jorge Sampaoli spoke about the Chilean’s performance.

“Vidal took on a secondary role with a lot of humility and joy. Not being the protagonist of a South American team, coming from Europe, must have been difficult, but I see him happy” said the commander.

Unemployed since leaving Olympique de Marseillethe coach also revealed that would like to have the steering wheel alongside Alexis Sánchez at the French club as reinforcements in the transfer window.

“I have always tried to get Alexis to come to the club and when I planned this season he was a priority for me. Now, Sánchez has a lot of capacity to be in that place, but if there are no conditions, he can be counterproductive,” he recalled.

“I wanted Alexis and Vidal to go there because they know how to move despite the friction of football in France”, he concluded.