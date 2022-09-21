VIDEO: Driver runs over police officer while trying to escape approach in Ipanema and is shot | Rio de Janeiro

A driver was shot during an approach by military police officers from the Security Present program, on Tuesday morning (20), in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. According to agents and residents, economist João Frederico Cavalheiro, 41, was driving uncontrollably on Rua Gomes Carneiro and, while trying to escape, ran over a police officer.
According to present security officers, a person was in the passenger seat and, realizing the situation, jumped out of the car.
The agents decided to intercept the vehicle. The driver tried to run away and the police shot at the car. When João Frederico saw the police approaching, he backed up, ran over the policeman, was shot in the leg and pulled out of the car.
PM was run over by a driver who tried to run away from the Security Present approach in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
The case was forwarded to the 14th DP (Leblon). The delegate responsible for the occurrence says that cocaine and medicines, some for veterinary use, were found in the vehicle.
A resident, who watched the approach through the window, said the driver was driving “like a madman”.
“What he did was madness. At no time were the police aggressive and always shot down at the tires. I saw it from the window. He passed like a madman, they surrounded him, shot the tire, he didn’t stop. The driver went forward, surrounded with motorcycles. He hit a car that drove away. He backed up like a madman and hit a police officer who, if he didn’t have a helmet, would have been dead,” said the resident.
The driver, João Frederico Cavalheiro, 41 years old — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
According to one of the police officers who attended the incident, the vehicle where the driver was was not stolen.
Firefighters attended to the hit-and-run PM. The corporation says he was taken to Miguel Couto Hospital.
A car was shot in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Police officer and driver were treated by ambulance in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo