Viih Tube, Claudia Raia and more: app shows how famous children will be | Publishers

Influencer Viih Tube and actress Claudia Raia surprised this week with the announcement of their pregnancies. Fruit of a union with the also ex-BBB Eliezer, the influencer’s announcement was made this Tuesday morning (20), while Raia’s with actor Jarbas Homem de Mello was released yesterday afternoon (19). The actress and influencer, however, are not the only celebrities who have announced pregnancy in 2022: Cintia Dicker, wife of surfer and former BBB Pedro Scooby, is also expecting a baby in the coming months.

To play with recent announcements, the TechTudo used FaceApp, an image editor available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, to “discover” what the children of these celebrities should look like. In the gallery below, you can check out the results we discovered.

Viih Tube, Claudia Raia and more: app shows how famous children will be

It is worth remembering that FaceApp is an editor that, from time to time, returns to popularity on the Internet because of its fun filters. In this link here, you understand how to use it to find out what the couple’s child would look like. However, other possibilities of the app are applying makeup, adding freckles, testing hair colors and other changes in appearance. Find out more here.

