Viih Tube’s mother tells reaction to discovering daughter’s pregnancy with Eliezer: ‘Shocked’

Grandma Tube is coming! Mother of ex-BBB Viih Tube, fitness muse Viviane Felice, 47, celebrated her daughter’s pregnancy, who is expecting a baby, as a result of her relationship with ex-BBB Eliezer.

In an interview with EXTRA, “Mother Tube” revealed that she discovered the pregnancy along with Viih Tube and reports her reaction to hearing the news.

“At first, I was shocked and scared. But as we found out by accident and together, the shock was right away. We started laughing nervously, and as the days went by, it started to sink in”, she says.

Viviane says she can’t contain herself with so much happiness and praises her son-in-law: “Today I’m very happy because, despite my recent relationship with Eli, he’s an amazing person, I couldn’t have a better father. He makes me cry with his declarations. Now, I can’t wait to see this little package, and I can’t contain myself with so much happiness. I was a new mother too and the experience is amazing! I only ask God for health for this ‘baby tube'”.

Viih Tube is pregnant with ex-BBB Eliezer Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Viih Tube’s mother celebrates intimate rejuvenation surgery: ‘She looked like a teenager’

Viih Tube reveals that she was raped at age 16: ‘I’m forced to live with those who raped me’

At the age of 22, Viih Tube announced this Tuesday, 20, that he is expecting a baby. She and Eliezer began a romance after the end of “BBB 22”, in which he participated.

“I wanted the first ad to be where I started it all with you,” wrote the youtuber in the caption of a post made on her Instagram. “It’s very good news that changes everything forever,” Eliezer said at the beginning of the video.

“I was waiting for the doctor’s ok (to tell), because I was anemic. When I found out that I was fine and that the baby was fine, we thought, why not tell me? justified the future mother.

Former BBBs Viih Tube and Eliezer Photo: Playback / YouTube

The couple recently got married in the Rock in Rio chapel. In the program “Altas hora”, the ex-BBB also joked that they would have to remarry in Las Vegas, to make the marriage official. Viih Tube participated in the 2021 edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, while Eliezer was on “BBB 22”, the last to be shown on Globo.

Watch the full announcement video below.

Viih Tube with her mother, Viviane Photo: Reproduction/Instagram