“Vira turns a vote”: music and TV stars release music in support of Lula (video)

247 – Artists such as Nando Reis, Caetano Veloso, Denise Fraga, Mart’nália, Drica Moraes, Daniela Mercury, Gal Costa, Cissa Guimarães, Maria Bethânia, among other renowned figures in cinema, TV, theater and MPB participated in the recording of the song “vira turns into a vote”, in support of the candidacy of former President Lula.

Several sectors of society are engaged in the final stretch of the electoral process to elect Lula in the first round. According to an Ipec poll released this Monday, the PT has 47% of voting intentions, against 31% for Bolsonaro.

