“Vira turns a vote”: music and TV stars release music in support of Lula (video)

Renowned names from cinema, TV, theater and MPB participated in the recording of a song “vira vira voo”; watch edit
247 – Artists such as Nando Reis, Caetano Veloso, Denise Fraga, Mart’nália, Drica Moraes, Daniela Mercury, Gal Costa, Cissa Guimarães, Maria Bethânia, among other renowned figures in cinema, TV, theater and MPB participated in the recording of the song “vira turns into a vote”, in support of the candidacy of former President Lula.
>>> Malu Mader and Tony Bellotto ask for a useful vote for Lula in a campaign video: “we have to unite to defeat Bolsonaro”
Several sectors of society are engaged in the final stretch of the electoral process to elect Lula in the first round. According to an Ipec poll released this Monday, the PT has 47% of voting intentions, against 31% for Bolsonaro.
