Virgínia Fonseca does a beautiful maternity shoot at Leonardo’s farm

Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe show the first clicks of the maternity shoot

The digital influencer and entrepreneur Virginia Fonseca shared beautiful clicks from her maternity shoot with her followers. The famous is expecting her second baby. She is married to the singer Zé Felipeson of the countryman Leonardo. Together they are already the parents of little Maria Alice. The baby, who is the eldest of the parents, is one year and three months old.

Soon, the family will gain another member. The influencer and the singer are expecting another little girl. They are in the eighth month of pregnancy and have already announced what the youngest will be called. The girl’s name will be Maria Flor.

Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe chose a very special place to do the maternity test, for this second pregnancy. Like many moms, the influencer waited for her belly to be in evidence to take the photos and immortalize the memorable moment.

All the shots were taken on the luxurious farm of his father-in-law, Leonardo. The artist owns a millionaire property in Goiás with more than 1,000 hectares of extension. The place has a beautiful leisure area and a very spacious house and is valued at no less than 60 million reais.

Directly from “Fazenda Talismã”, which takes its name in honor of Leonardo’s brother, the singer Leandro, Zé Felipe posed next to his wife. The dads will still do another photo shoot this Wednesday (21) to include their eldest daughter in the clicks.

Even so, mom already showed some records of the 1st day of photos and enchanted. “Look at us here again, in another maternity shoot, only now for our second daughter, Maria Flor!!!! Thank you for this beautiful family we are building, thank you for being the best husband, father and person I have ever known!! Virginia Fonseca.

She even completed her beautiful statement to her husband. “Zé Felipe is calm, it is love, it is joy, it is heart… Every day I fall more in love with you, for your way, for your care, thank you for giving me our princesses and thank you for always putting us first, I want to live forever by your side.”

