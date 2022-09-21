Vítor Pereira prioritizes final and admits to saving Corinthians in the Brazilian

Focusing on the final of the Copa do Brasil, coach Vítor Pereira admitted the possibility of continuing to spare Corinthians holders in the Brazilian Championship.

In an interview at the CBF headquarters, shortly after the draw for the field orders against Flamengo, the Portuguese recognized the risks, but made it clear that the priority will be the games scheduled for the 12th (at Neo Química Arena) and 19th ( at Maracanã) in October.

“Naturally, the consequence is that we are not as competitive as we wanted in the Brasileirão. This happened, for example, in the last game [derrota por 1 a 0 para o América-MG]. We really have to do some management. We have experienced players, who need to be well managed, in order to reach that decision strong. Even taking some risks, like in the last game, it’s the only way. If they play continuously, they won’t arrive alive, at their best, at the decision”, said Vítor Pereira.

The Corinthians coach also commented on the fact that he took Timão to a final after two years and valued the club’s trajectory in the Copa do Brasil.

“I’ve reached many finals, but it’s special. It’s not easy to get to Brazil and in a few months, in a particular reality. We had to reverse against Atlético-GO, then we caught Fluminense, which was not easy. which took a lot of work and with merit we reached the final. Very happy to reach a final in Brazil in a few months”, concluded VP.

Until the final match against Flamengo, Corinthians plays for the Brasileirão four times: Atlético-GO (home), Cuiabá (home), Juventude (away) and Athletico-PR (home).