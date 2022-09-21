Volunteers celebrate family reunion with their missing dog for 10 months

A dog named Conway lived with his family in Highlands County, Florida (USA), until he disappeared in November last year. Immediately the family posted photos of the pet on social media trying to look for him, but nothing. Days, weeks and months went by and no sign of the dog.

The family was hopeless of finding him. Conway was just staying in distant memories. But the sadness would soon end, for the best was yet to come.

Conway the dog. (Photo: Reproduction Facebook/Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

After 10 months, the dog appeared. A passerby found him wandering the street alone, thin and exhausted, so picked him up and took him to an animal services unit at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arriving at the shelter, no one had any idea of ​​his past, nor what had made him be on the streets. Luckily, he had been microchipped and when local volunteers did a quick scan, they found the necessary information from his guardians.

Conway watching the family through the windowpane. (Photo: Reproduction Facebook/Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

Soon the family was communicated and Conway’s lonely, cold days came to an end, as well as his family’s endless search for his whereabouts.

The reunion was filmed and shared on the animal services unit’s social media and received more than 49,000 views and thousands of comments from netizens thrilled with the scene.

The family was thrilled to see him again. (Photo: Reproduction Facebook/Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

“I’m happy to see a reunion! Such a sweet dog”, commented an internet user.

“That was really special! Thank you so much for sharing this! I cried!” exclaimed another.

“So happy baby is reunited with his family,” wrote a third.

Check out:

The happy ending for little Conway came thanks to the microchip. That’s why shelter volunteers recommended in the post: “make sure your pets have microchips and keep the information up to date if you move.”

Also see this new video:

