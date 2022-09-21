VW Polo 2023; find out why the model came simpler and cheaper

The VW Polo 2023 hatch has just been released. The car has more affordable prices and a good set of equipment (Photo: Disclosure)

This week, the VW Polo 2023 was revealed to the national market. And to the surprise of many, the car has more affordable versions. The strategy is simple: become more competitive in relation to other hatches, since the premium compact segment has been left aside by the Brazilian.

VW Polo 2023 arrives more affordable, but power reduction is not the only justification

The German automaker introduced the VW Polo hatch to the domestic market. The model arrives with some changes in the look, equipment and engine, which has become less powerful. However, the loss of 12 hp is not enough to justify the price drop.

The model is offered in four versions, the entry-level MSI is priced at R$82,990, while the TSI is sold for R$92,990. The most complete versions, Comfortline and Highline, are priced at R$102,990 and R$109,990, with reductions of R$6,000 and R$7,000, respectively.

Versions and prices VW Polo 2023

MSI Hub – BRL 82,990

TSI Hub – BRL 92,990

Comfortline Polo – BRL 102,990

Highline Polo – BRL 109,990

New positioning within the national market

The Polo 2023 became more accessible to be able to position itself more competitively in relation to the hates that dominate the category, the Hyundai HB20 and the Chevrolet Onix, both popular cars.

already the VW hatch is considered premium compact. However, with the strong trend of compact SUVs in Brazil, the segment has lost ground. With this, VW left the model more affordable to compete more fiercely with other vehicles that are leaders in the segment.

It is worth noting that this trend is not exclusive to the German automaker. More recently, Peugeot did the same with the New 208. The model, also considered a premium hatch, gained more affordable entry-level versions, precisely so that they could compete more competitively with the HB20 and Onix.

Polo motorization brings the TSI engine coupled to the manual transmission for the first time

In the case of the French model, the access configurations gained a 1.0 liter engine and manual transmission.

The New Polo 2023 is offered in two engine options, MPI and TSI, and two transmission options, five-speed manual and six-speed automatic. The entry-level version of the compact brings the 1.0 MPI of 84 hp and 10.3 kgfm of maximum torque, coupled to the five-speed manual gearbox.

Next is the TSI with 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm of torque, also with a five-speed manual gearbox – for the first time the New Polo brings the combination of the TSI engine with the manual transmission.

In the Comfortline and Highline versions, the TSI engine is accompanied by a six-speed automatic transmission. It is the best turbo engine in terms of consumption among its main competitors.

