Wagner Vallim, head of polling for TV Globo in SP, dies at 55 | Sao Paulo

They say that the investigation, or “listening”, as it is also known, is the heart of a newsroom. And, this Tuesday (20), the heart of TV Globo’s investigation in São Paulo stopped. Wagner Vallim, 55, who spent 19 years at Globo, head of the investigation, died of a heart attack.

There hasn’t been a major event in Greater São Paulo, duly represented by the huge maps that cover the walls of the cozy and pulsating “check room”, that hasn’t passed Vallim’s rigorous scrutiny over the last two decades.

Any outstanding coverage he’s participated in? “All, all, all”, replied emphatically Ana Escalada, director of journalism at TV Globo in São Paulo.

“In all these great facts, we always ran to his room, it was the first place you would knock, it was on his door, and he already knew. He was a security guard for us”, added journalist José Roberto Burnier, presenter of SP2.

Farewell to Wagner Vallim

Synonymous with perfectionism and dedication, Wallim was tireless. “It was dedication in person, when he had an investigation, he stayed, digging, digging, until he didn’t have all the accurate investigations, he didn’t give up”, said Ana.

“He was very careful with information, and that is a very precious thing, especially in these times we are living in. A very difficult person to replace”, added Burnier.

All this with sweetness, generosity, affection and kindness, as mentioned by friend Angélica Camargo, from the head of the report, neighbors of the investigation, and the “veins of the newsroom’s heart”, responsible for directing the reporter to the place of the facts.

But the fanatic Palmeiras fan Vallim also played in other positions. He was a teacher. From generations and generations of journalists who passed through it and grew up there.

“He fought for us. He honed talents, encouraged us to always work correctly, honestly and to fight for our truth. He was a true master, you know? He taught and multiplied knowledge”, said Larissa Calderari, producer of the investigation.

“He was a teacher! In his own way, with the handouts, the maps of SP, the rounds, the trainee handouts. We will all remember him with great affection! Present, firm, loving, one of the journalists most excited about the profession and a chocolate freak! He trained a lot of TV people and much better than any college!”, said producer Ariane Brione, one of Vallim’s students.

It was with this desire to share knowledge and learn that Vallim embraced the integration of TV with g1 and hugged us all.

Our friend leaves his wife and two children.

