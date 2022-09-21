‘We have no official candidate’: association with Bolsonaro causes discomfort and rejection in the Jewish community

Leticia Mori @leticiamori_

One of Jair Bolsonaro’s most criticized speeches in the 2018 election campaign was a speech he had given a year earlier at an event in Rio de Janeiro. “I went to a quilombo,” Bolsonaro said. “The lightest Afro-descendant there weighed seven arrobas. I don’t think he’s even good for breeding anymore.”

The lecture, for about 300 people, took place at Clube Hebraica, a traditional space for the Jewish community in Rio — the entity did not show explicit support for the candidate in 2018, but the space given to him revolted part of the community, outraged by the racism pointed out. in the speeches of the then deputy.

Although there was no official institutional support from the main Jewish representations, Bolsonarism’s attempt to approach Judaism gained evidence throughout the term. In addition to Bolsonaro’s affinity with the government of Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, the use of symbols such as the Star of David or the Israeli flag at events has become quite common.

All this generated discomfort and rejection in the community, according to leaders interviewed by BBC News Brasil. The concern, they say, is that Bolsonarism be associated with Jews, with part of the community even firmly opposed to Bolsonaro.

“It is important to remember that for every guest inside the club, there were 2 outside protesting Bolsonaro’s presence in the place”, says Daniel Annenberg, Jewish leader and councilor in São Paulo.

This year, a joint effort was reinforced by several leaders and entities from both the right and the left to try to undo this image, demonstrate support for democracy and remember that the Jewish community is plural.

The Confederação Israelita do Brasil (Conib), the main political representative of the Brazilian Jewish community, launched a manifesto together with 14 other entities in defense of democracy, highlighting that “the Brazilian Jewish community has no official candidates”. “There are Jews from the right, from the left and from the center”, says the letter, and the entities “seek permanent dialogue with all segments willing to dialogue in a democratic, respectful and constructive way.”

“We believe in democratic institutions”, says Conib, and “we reject, guided by democratic norms, discrimination, demonization or persecution of religious, political or national groups.”

This Wednesday, the group Jews and Jews for Democracy — SP will launch a manifesto in support of the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which has more than a thousand signatures.

If, out of respect for plurality, Conib does not directly cite where the threats to democracy come from, Jewish activists, leaders and researchers did not hesitate to condemn Bolsonaro directly.

Some go further: they accuse the Bolsonaro government of anti-Semitism, which would be “camouflaged” by its proximity to Israel. They say that therefore any support for him is incompatible with the Jewish community.

A report released on August 16 by the Brazilian Jean Goldenbaum, a professor at the University of Hanover, Germany, points to dozens of “similarities” and “faithful copies of Nazi-fascist propaganda” made by “Bolsonarist propagandists” and records an increase in episodes of anti-Semitism — 104 in total — recorded in the last two years. The document was made together with researchers Nathaniel Braia, Leana Naiman Bergel Friedman and Charles Schaffer Argelazi.

Some of the episodes of anti-Semitism cited by the report that are directly linked to Bolsonaro have drawn a lot of attention in recent years.

The report also, among other episodes, a message from the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), with a construction close to that of a Nazi slogan, which said “work, unity and the truth will free Brazil”. . The expression “work makes you free” is known to have been inscribed at the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. About 1.3 million people, mainly Jews, were murdered by the Nazis on the spot.

The report also cites the fact that the Bolsonaro family invited and received the leader of the German far-right AFD party, Beatrix von Storch, linked to German neo-Nazism, to Planalto.

society's reflection

It is difficult to measure the exact size of support (or opposition) for Bolsonaro in the Brazilian Jewish community, explains to BBC News Brasil Michel Gherman, coordinator of the Jewish Studies nucleus at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Although polls of voting intent include religion and ethnicity among the registered factors of voters, there is no specific separation of how the Jewish community votes. And despite the symbolic and institutional importance of the community, explains Gherman, statistically it is a small group whose representation is not differentiated in the surveys.

And despite the effort to disassociate her from Bolsonaro, there are still well-known names in the Jewish community who openly support the president.

For Gherman, the support among the community is no different from the rest of Brazilian society when a cut is made by income, education and region of the country. “There are as many entrepreneurs supporting within the community as there are in society as a whole.”

Among Brazilians who voted in transit in Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital, in 2018, for example, 77% of the 506 valid votes went to Bolsonaro — a similar percentage to the votes for the then deputy abroad as a whole, where he had 71% of valid votes. Overall, Bolsonaro was elected president in the second round in 2018 with 55% of valid votes.

For Gherman, however, there is “symbolic weight” to any defense of Bolsonaro made by a Jewish leader. “It carries a lot of weight. Because society will think, how can it be true that the government is anti-Semitic if it has the support of a leader of the Jewish community?”

Gherman wrote a text in the 41st edition of Serrote magazine in which he also says that “Bolsonaro’s anti-Semitism is a perfect crime”. He argues that Bolsonarism’s pro-Israel discourse hides “conspiracyist and anti-Semitic” references that create the idea of ​​an “imaginary Jew” and aim to erase real Jews.

Rabbi Michel Schlesinger, a law graduate from USP and a member of the Congregação Israelita Paulista, says that, although there is no measurement of a decrease or increase in support for Bolsonaro for research, he sees a large number of groups and entities that have come to speak out in defense of certain values—if not in direct opposition to the president.

He says he doesn’t believe a religious leader should get people to vote for a particular candidate. However, “when we declare certain values, we are automatically excluding some (candidates) and approaching others.”

“We are political when we speak, but we are also political when we are silent,” says the rabbi, who signed the letter for democracy.

“There are certain attitudes that are incompatible with the values ​​of Judaism. The Jewish vote has to seek democracy, sustainability, the defense of human rights, religious freedom and the rights of minorities”, says the rabbi.

Conib’s letter avoids directly citing which groups are involved in the points it presents. It opposes religious persecution, for example, without directly citing a post by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who was accused of prejudice against religions of African origin. Nor does it cite Bolsonaro’s attacks on the polls without evidence when defending democratic institutions or the fight against fake news.

The letter, recalls Daniel Bialski, vice president of Conib, also “makes a point” of citing “leftist attitudes” without specifically mentioning which politicians had these attitudes.

“There are certain groups that have made bizarre comparisons between the government’s actions in the pandemic and the Holocaust, which is absurd and disrespectful”, says Bialski, who also criticizes part of the left in relation to its position on Israel. “It has become very common in sectors of the left to attack Israel,” says the leader. Bialski defends plurality on behalf of Conib, but personally he is a lawyer and defends several names linked to Bolsonaro, including First Lady Michelle. He is also president of the Hebraica club in São Paulo.

The Conib letter affirms the importance of the affective, cultural and religious ties of Brazilian Jews with “the land of their ancestors, today a democratic, open, sovereign, developed and plural country.”

“Any attempt to delegitimize the state of Israel must be clearly and immediately rejected”, says the entity.

While the entities prefer to talk about values, some leaders who previously defended Bolsonaro openly have preferred not to speak out in defense of the president.

Luiz Mairovitch, president of the Clube Hebraica who invited Bolsonaro in 2017 to the lecture that ended up generating the speeches about the quilombolas, says he would not like to take a position in relation to any candidate.

“These elections are very heated”, he tells BBC News Brasil via cell phone message, saying he wants peace and union of forces for Brazil. “Our current moment is one of polarization, of the division between two extremes, an era of idolatry, which in my opinion ends up being a sad reality for Brazil”, he says, saying that we need to “join forces to add and claim what really matters .

“After all, I believe that what we all want for current and future generations is a Brazil rich in education, with safety, quality health, with a good economy.”