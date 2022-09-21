‘We have no official candidate’: association with Bolsonaro causes discomfort and rejection in the Jewish community

  • Leticia Mori @leticiamori_
  • From BBC News in Sao Paulo

Color photograph shows Bolsonaro at the March for Jesus in front of an Israeli flag

Credit, Reuters

One of Jair Bolsonaro’s most criticized speeches in the 2018 election campaign was a speech he had given a year earlier at an event in Rio de Janeiro. “I went to a quilombo,” Bolsonaro said. “The lightest Afro-descendant there weighed seven arrobas. I don’t think he’s even good for breeding anymore.”

The lecture, for about 300 people, took place at Clube Hebraica, a traditional space for the Jewish community in Rio — the entity did not show explicit support for the candidate in 2018, but the space given to him revolted part of the community, outraged by the racism pointed out. in the speeches of the then deputy.

Although there was no official institutional support from the main Jewish representations, Bolsonarism’s attempt to approach Judaism gained evidence throughout the term. In addition to Bolsonaro’s affinity with the government of Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, the use of symbols such as the Star of David or the Israeli flag at events has become quite common.

All this generated discomfort and rejection in the community, according to leaders interviewed by BBC News Brasil. The concern, they say, is that Bolsonarism be associated with Jews, with part of the community even firmly opposed to Bolsonaro.

