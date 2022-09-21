Well-preserved dinosaur mummy found in Canada

Paleontologists at the University of Reading in England may have found a dinosaur mummy during an expedition in Canada. Scientists noticed a bump on a slope in Dinosaur Provincial Park, which was later revealed to be the tail and foot of a hadrosaur.

The reptile appears to have died out between 77 and 75 million years ago. What caught the researchers’ attention was the fact that the appendages were covered in fossilized skin, pointing to the possibility that the entire skeleton had preserved skin. According to the scientists, if they are lucky, it will still be possible to find internal organs preserved in the dinosaur.

Hadrosaurs are herbivorous dinosaurs that lived during the Cretaceous. Adult specimens could reach up to ten meters in height. However, the animal found in Canada appears to be about four meters long, suggesting that this is a juvenile dinosaur.

To ensure mummification, the animal was likely covered by 77 and 75 million years ago, shortly after its death. Now, the team will not only be able to study the animal’s appearance, thanks to the preservation of its skin, but also its growth process, as dinosaurs reach maturity early and finding juveniles is rare.

The researchers also hope to find the hadrosaur skull, so they can classify its species. But the research process can take years. First, the scientists need to remove the stone block that the fossil is in, and then take it to the laboratory to complete the recovery of the dinosaur. The work must be done with care so as not to damage the evidence.