What are the highest paying positions in accounting? – Accounting Journal

Every professional has the goal of working at what he likes and earning a great salary, right? Accounting is no different.

Accountants are essential professionals for any company, whether public or private, fitting into any type and business format.

One of its main functions is to record a company’s financial, tax, economic and property transactions, resulting in a structured accounting routine with assertive results.

However, is providing this type of service really profitable? Of course I do! In addition, this career offers a series of segments where the professional can follow.

Do you want to know the best positions in accounting and what are the salary averages? Follow up!

The Accounting Professional

In addition to training in Accounting Sciences and Board Registration, it is essential that the professional develops some basic skills to achieve success and have a good salary in the profession.

Currently, a relevant degree is not enough, it is important to be prepared for the market and master certain basic skills, either through an improvement course or an appropriate specialization. In addition, it is necessary to invest in a foreign language and have a know-how in the business world.

Thus, as in any other area, some positions are more financially valued than others, offering much higher salaries, with opportunities for growth and development. We will already say that the best positions are related to the finance area, followed by the accounting sector.

Following are the highest paid positions in accounting. However, you need to take into account the state of Brazil where you work and the size of the company, as there will be differences. Salary information is from the Catho website.

The best salaries in Accounting

CFO – Chief Financial Officer

Executive responsible for managing and managing all financial risks of a business, in addition to planning, organizing and controlling all financial activities, setting policies for resource management, implementing processes in the accounting sector. Responsible for deciding on investments and risks in order to increase the company’s value.

AVERAGE SALARY – BRL 25 THOUSAND

Internal Audit Manager

Responsible for planning and managing all audit activities, evaluating internal controls and appropriate application of procedures to control information and identify possible failures, promoting changes and interpreting the results to comply with action plans.

AVERAGE SALARY BRL 15 THOUSAND

Accounting Manager

It manages the company’s accounting activities, in accordance with legal principles, policies and guidelines, appropriate to the business strategy. It analyzes accounting information and prepares the preparation of balance sheets and balance sheets, to monitor the company’s economic and financial situation and make budget forecasts.

AVERAGE SALARY BRL 9 THOUSAND

controller

Plans, organizes and develops economic-financial plans and analyzes accounting information and performance indicators to monitor billing projections, reduce losses and increase profits. Participates in the definition of guidelines in line with the company’s strategic planning.

AVERAGE SALARY: BRL 7 thousand

Accounting coordinator

Coordinates, guides and supervises the activity carried out by the accounting team, involving analysis, control, accounting, planning, investment and consolidation of results, in accordance with current legislation, guidelines and pre-established strategy. Performs the analysis of the management report and the report of revenue, expenditure, entry, product and service price. Makes the comparison between the budget and the actual to comment on the variation.

AVERAGE SALARY: BRL 6 thousand

Management Accountant

Identifies, measures, accumulates, analyses, prepares, interprets and reports financial and operational information for use by the company’s management, in the functions of planning, evaluating and controlling its activities and to ensure the proper use and responsibility of its resources.

AVERAGE SALARY: BRL 5 thousand

Tax Consultant

Provides consultancy in the company’s tax planning, analyzes the processes for calculating direct and indirect taxes and ancillary obligations and monitors compliance with inspections, advising on best practices in accordance with legislation.

AVERAGE WAGE R$ 4,500

