What happens to those who forgot to withdraw emergency aid?

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Emergency Aid was a benefit offered by the federal government to help those who lost their jobs and, consequently, their income during the covid-19 pandemic. Most citizens redeemed all the installments, but part of them did not withdraw the amount at the time.

Amid the worrying current economic scenario, many people want to know if it is still possible to access the benefit. To confirm the answer, the interested party must enter the Dataprev portal and make an inquiry.

In most cases, the withdrawal is no longer available, as the credit expires after 120 days after the deposit was made and returns to the vaults of the Union. As a result, the deadline is probably already over a few months ago.

How to consult emergency aid?

All guidelines on emergency aid continue to be released through the Dataprev portal, which is the same one used when the program was still active. See below how to make the query:

Enter the Emergency Aid portal;

Then, inform CPF, full name and mother’s name (if applicable, select “unknown mother’);

Enter the date of birth;

Do the reCAPTCHA to prove that you are human;

Select “Send”.

The system shows all information regarding previous installments, such as payment dates and amounts. If any amount is still available for withdrawal, the beneficiary can consult the details and enter the Caixa Tem app to move the money.

Emergency Aid

Approximately 70 million families benefited from at least a portion of the program, which began in April 2020 and released amounts ranging from R$600 to R$1200. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in October last year, when the last transfer was released, about 39 million Brazilians still received the benefit.

