what hatch brings for R$ 75 thousand on the 2023 line

Of the total of 35,824 Argo units sold from January to August, 30% correspond to the entry-level version of the Fiat hatch, called 1.0.

There were around 10,747 units of the cheapest option of the model that is sold in São Paulo for R$77,769 and at the suggested price (Basic base) it is offered for R$75,690.

Suggested values ​​are for Vulcano Black solid paint. He has other solid options such as White Banchisa and Red Montecarlo for an additional R$ 985. If the option is one of the metallic ones: Silver Bari or Gray Silverstone, it is necessary to pay an additional R$ 1,880.

To have a lower price than the Drive 1.0, the Fiat Argo 1.0 has a very casual look.

Door handles and outside mirrors are unpainted, there are no auxiliary headlights and the wheels are 14-inch steel with hubcaps, shod with low rolling resistance 175/65 R14 tires, to favor fuel economy.

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Speaking of economy, the Fiat Argo 1.0 2023 running on ethanol averages 9.6 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the highway. With gasoline, the urban average is 13.6 km/l and on the road consumption is 15.1 km/l.

The entry-level Fiat is equipped with the 1.0 Firefly engine, which produces 71 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 10 kgfm at 3,250 rpm with gasoline. Power jumps to 75 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque rises to 10.7 Nm at 3,500 rpm when fueled with ethanol. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

In addition to the loss of some visual items to have a more affordable price, the logic inside is the same. Power windows are available for the front doors only. However, there is an alarm, electric locks and a switchblade key.

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

The electrically-assisted steering has excellent calibration, making it lighter in maneuvers and firmer at higher speeds.

The list of standard items includes comfort items such as air conditioning and height adjustment of the steering column. There is also on-board computer, 3.5″ TFT instrument panel with digital clock, calendar, outside temperature indicator and the “follow me home” feature – which leaves the headlight on for a few seconds after landing.

In terms of safety, the Fiat Argo 1.0 follows the regulations and is only equipped with what is required by law. Thus, it brings ABS brakes with EBD, dual airbags, three-point belts and headrests for all passengers.

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Compact, the Fiat Argo 1.0 is 3.99 meters long, 1.50 meters high, 1.72 meters wide and has a wheelbase of 2.52 meters. The hatch’s trunk can hold 300 liters of luggage. The fuel tank capacity is 48 liters.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.