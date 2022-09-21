What is the religion of Cleo Pires, who denounced intolerance?

Cleo Pires used Instagram this week to denounce the religious intolerance on the part of her followers: “I hope I don’t have to keep going back to this subject that was already supposed to be a page turned, I won’t tolerate this type of comment around here”.

But what is her religion anyway?

Cleo is a fan of Candomblé, a group of cults of African origin that worship the orixás through dances, songs and offerings. It is a monotheistic belief: Olodumarê is the only creator of the universe, but after creation he moved away and left the orixás in charge.

Each orixá represents an aspect of the natural or human world, and none is completely good or bad. Each person is linked to an orixá and can strengthen this bond with their patron through a series of initiation rites.

In her outburst this week, Cleo said she receives comments being called “blind” and “turned away from Jesus”. And he countered: “For us to evolve as a society, we urgently need to respect all ways of thinking. Of course, religious intolerance is much heavier when we talk about religions of African origins, and we know very well why” .

In addition to Cleo, famous people like Bruno Gagliasso and Anitta are also practitioners of Candomblé.

In July, the daughter of Glória Pires and Fábio Júnior renewed her wedding vows with Leandro D’Lucca in a Candomblé terreiro. The ceremony was performed by the babalorixá Paulo de Oya and, at the time, Cleo celebrated on Instagram: “Blessed in axé with the love of the family and godparents. Thank you, Paulo, for receiving us and for taking care of us with so much love and seriousness”.

Fábio Júnior commented: “Blessed and armored in Love and Light! Axé! We love you!”