What is the value of the fortune inherited by King Charles III and Prince William?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most important events in the history of british monarchy and will continue to reverberate for years to come. One of the consequences is the passage of a billionaire inheritance which includes property, land, jewelry, arts, and other valuable assets.

The royal family’s fortune dates back to 1337 and follows a hierarchy that assigns a share to each member. The greatest fortunes, as was to be expected, will end up in the hands of the new king and the heir to the throne.

Adding the assets of the Crown and the royal ducats, the value comes to £18.2 billion, equivalent to around R$109 billion reais. Know what part of this amount goes to the new king and his first son.

King Charles III

King Charles III inherits the Crown estate, established in 1760. Assets total £17 billion, including the famous Regent Street, one of London’s biggest shopping streets, St. James and UK seafloor rights.

Prince William

Next in line to the throne is the Duchy of Cornwall, originating in 1337 and formerly belonging to his father. His portfolio is valued at £1bn (R$6bn), highlighting the Oval (cricket stadium) and Dartmoor Prison.