What to Expect on U.S. and Brazil Central Bank Decision Day By Investing.com

By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – Interest on the agenda during “Super Wednesday”, with monetary policy decisions in Brazil and the United States. The two central banks began their two-day meetings on Tuesday and announced today whether or not to increase the economy’s basic interest rates. In addition, Japan also announces its decision on interest rates during the early hours of Wednesday (Brasilia time).

The contractionary scenario dominated the beginning of the week. Opening the proceedings, (Riskbank) surprised the market by announcing an increase of 1 full percentage point in its reference rate. Other policymakers are expected to release their interest rates throughout the week, with and reporting on Thursday.

Market expects rise in the US of at least 0.75 pp

The announcement of the event takes place at 15:00 (Brasilia time). At 3:30 pm, attention to the speeches of the Fed chairman, , on .

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the (Fed) is expected to decide the magnitude of the further increase in the US, currently in the range between 2.25% and 2.5% after the 75 basis point rise. unanimous decision at the July meeting. The expectation for 85% of the market is a new rise of 0.75 percentage point in fed funds rates. However, prior to the release of new price level data last week, pricing was still priced up by half a percentage point.

In August, the US Consumer Price Index () reached 8.3% in twelve months, slightly above the forecast 8.1% but below the previous 8.5%. Last month’s inflation result dissipated expectations of a slowdown in the Fed’s monetary tightening.

Pause in the monetary tightening cycle in Brazil is still uncertain

In the local scenario, the Monetary Policy Committee () announces whether or not to raise it to after 18:00 (Brasilia time). Here, the market’s expectation is that the current basic interest rate will remain at 13.75%, but there are still uncertainties regarding the approach to the statement, indicating a pause in the tightening cycle and its reasons, or if there may be a residual increase in 25 basis points – an option that was left open in the communiqué released after the last meeting in August.

The Broad Consumer Price Index (), the official measure of inflation in the country, had a deflation of -0.68% in July and -0.36% in August. Twelve-month inflation dropped to single digits, at 8.73%, but still well above the limits set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). For this year, the target for the IPCA is 3.5%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points. The president of the Brazilian Central Bank Roberto Campos Neto and the director of monetary policy, Bruno Serra, have recently expressed harsh phrases, in a perspective that the battle for inflation control is not yet won.

