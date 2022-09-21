WhatsApp will stop working on 38 cell phone models; see the list

Am I on the list? O WhatsApp is one of the apps that releases the most updates of improvements. However, users of 38 Android models will be affected very soon.

From the 30th of September, the developer Meta will no longer support for older cell phones.

Among the Most Affected Androidsthere are several devices from LG and Samsung brands – that no longer have software updates. iPhone devices escaped the list.

Check the list below:

Samsung

Galaxy Ace 2;

Galaxy Core;

Galaxy S3 Mini;

Galaxy Trend II;

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Xcover 2.

LG

Lucid 2;

Optimus F3;

Optimus F3Q;

Optimus F5;

Optimus F6;

Optimus F7;

Optimus L2 II;

Optimus L3 II;

Optimus L3 II Dual;

Optimus L4 II;

Optimus L4 II Dual;

Optimus L5 II;

Optimus L5 II Dual;

Optimus L7 II;

Optimus L7 II Dual;

enacts.

Huawei

Ascending D2;

Ascend G740;

Ascend Mate.

Other models without WhatsApp

Archos 53 Platinum;

Caterpillar B15;

Faea F1;

HTC Desire 500;

Lenovo A820;

Sony Xperia M;

THL W8;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V959 – UMI X2.

If your device is on the list, you will need to change cell phone (for a more model current!) if you want to continue exchanging messages via WhatsApp.

about whatsapp

O Whatsapp It is considered the leading messaging app on the planet. It was created in January 2009 by engineers Brian Acton and Jan Koum.

In addition to sending text messages, WhatsApp users can send audios, videos, documents, photos and make video calls with other people. It is also possible use it by computer.

In February 2014, Facebook takes over WhatsAppin a business that cost $19 billion for the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite its immense popularity – it has more than two billion users, according to data from February 2020 – WhatsApp has also been the subject of some controversies.especially regarding the spread of fake news and some security flaws.

The application can be downloaded by users of operating systems iOS and Android.

