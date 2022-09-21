Wheat stands out among commodities in this 3rd with increases of more than 7% in…

More than 7% – or 50 points – was what the wheat market rose on Tuesday (20) at the Chicago Stock Exchange. Cereal futures ended trading with gains of 51.75 to 59.50 points among the most traded positions, with December closing at $8.90 and longer contracts retesting levels above $9.00. by bushel. The cereal market was pulling all the others in the CBOT, especially corn and soybean meal, with increases of 2% in both. Soybeans and oil also closed in a positive field and tested considerable gains.

Wheat rebounded from the lows recorded in the previous session – when it lost nearly 30 points on major maturities – and added further gains to prices this session.

As market analyst and director of De Baco Corretora, Marcelo De Baco, explained, the market reflected a combination of concerns about the shortage of grain in Europe, the deterioration of US corn crops – which could require more demand for wheat to compose the volumes, especially in the animal feed sector – as some of the factors that stimulate quotations.

Traders added to their concerns the news coming from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The information that arrives this September 20 is that the Russians would be planning the occupation of Ukrainian territories that have already been attacked in these seven months of war. On the other hand, Ukrainian media reported that according to a spokesman for Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, “any referendums on accession to Russia in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories will destroy any remaining window for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow,” according to the report. Reuters news agency.

Early in the morning, the information already began to weigh on the prices, since both countries are important global wheat players and in the months in which the conflict has been taking place, the disorganization of the cereal supply chain has only deepened, running in parallel to crop losses in various parts of the northern hemisphere, especially in Europe. And the movement intensified.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin had already criticized the agreement signed by both countries with the UN (United Nations) for the export of agricultural products created in July, guaranteeing the safe departure of ships from ports. of the Black Sea region. During the Vladivostok Economic Forum, Putin stated that the corridor would not be effectively helping the poorest countries.

The agreement is valid for 120 days.

“Russia, as well as poor countries, have been deceived, although we have done everything to reach these agreements, we adhere to them and guarantee them,” Putin said. At the time of the statement on September 7, wheat prices also jumped more than 7% on the CBOT.

On the other hand, StoneX Chief Commodities Economist Arlan Suderman said: “Putin has no interest in seeing Ukraine benefit from large grain sales at a time when his own country’s sales are sluggish. after a great harvest”. In July and August alone, wheat shipments from Russia fell by 22% year-on-year.

“The most traded wheat contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange hit the highest levels in more than two months as tensions in the Black Sea region continue to threaten global supply and trade. Prices are similar to 2007 and 2012 , records for the date”, explained international commodity expert Karen Braun.

Complementing the scenario, this week the Ukrainian consultancy UkrAgroConsult reported that the planting of the country’s new wheat crop reached 9% of the area, with expectations that there will be a reduction in area compared to the previous season of more than 17%.