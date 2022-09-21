when does the consignment come out? Check latest news

The federal government has been working on the latest adjustments to release the Loan Aid Brazila new type of payroll-deductible credit that will allow beneficiaries of the national income program to borrow money and have the installments deducted directly from the benefit payment.

The initial expectation was that the loan was released during the month of August, however, some obstacles may end up causing the payroll loan of the Brazil aid only available in October.

The delay in releasing the loan is due to discrepancies regarding the interest rate that will be charged in the modality. The government’s concern is that the beneficiaries end up in debt.

As already sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, the Auxílio Brasil loan is guaranteed, depending only on regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship.

About 15 financial institutions have already confirmed that they will operate the service, including Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil.

The interest rates already announced by some of the banks generated repercussions. This is because they can fluctuate between 79% and 98% per year. Caixa Econômica Federal, however, committed to offering the lowest rates on the market.

“It is not defined [o percentual]there is an internal governance of the bank, there is a process of credit balancing and definition of rates, but what I can say is that there is a commitment from Caixa to do it at the lowest possible rate and that we will practice the lowest rate market, respecting the bank’s committees and governance”, said Daniella Marques, president of the bank.

Some other banks, such as Bradesco, have already announced that they will not participate in the action. “We understand that these people will have more difficulties when this benefit ceases”, said Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior.

What is a payroll loan? The payroll loan is a type of credit in which the beneficiary has the amount of the installments charged directly on the payroll. The discount is made directly from salary or retirement. Therefore, it is aimed at public servants, formal workers, retirees and INSS (National Social Security Institute) pensioners. Who can apply for the payroll loan? In addition to families receiving Auxílio Brasil and those that already had access to payroll-deductible credit (workers with a formal contract, civil servants, retirees and INSS pensioners), citizens who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will also have access to credit. consigned. Which banks will offer the Auxílio Brasil loan? The Auxílio Brasil payroll-deductible line of credit can be requested through any bank or financial institution – and not only through Caixa Econômica Federal, as is the case with the modality intended for MEI (individual microentrepreneurs) or informal workers.

In a press conference at Palácio do Planalto, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said that the federal government already has almost 17 financial institutions approved and able to grant the Auxílio Brasil loan. When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released? There are just a few days left to start releasing the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan, which was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in early August and now depends only on regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Even though it has not yet been officially authorized, the Auxílio Brasil loan is already being offered by some banks. The process, however, is just an anticipation of data collection. Credit can only be released after regulation by the federal government. What is the Auxílio Brasil loan amount? The Provisional Measure that created the Auxílio Brasil loan also increased the payroll loan margin, from 35% to 40%. The government has determined that 5% of the new payroll loan margin may be used to withdraw and pay amounts due for credit card expenses. The rest (35%) is for personal loan. In other words, Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will be able to commit up to 35% of the benefit income to the payroll loan.

