“White bomb” grows 5 to 12 times at gas stations

The call “white bomb” grew more than 5 times since it was regulated in August 2021. Survey of the Power 360 shows that the volume of ethanol sold increased by 399% in the 1st half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, while that of gasoline jumped 1,110%.

THE “white bomb” it was an idea of ​​the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) to end the regulatory protection of the loyalty of stations to exclusive contracts with distributors. However, the government bypassed the agency and published the initiative in an interim measure. Understand the rules in the infographic below.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was looking for a solution to the increase in fuel prices that, at that point, had already caused the resignation of the 1st president of Petrobras under Bolsonaro, Roberto Castello Branco.

The ANP’s own rules oblige flagged service stations to purchase fuel only from the distributor displayed on their facades. By changing the regulation, the agency’s intention was to no longer have the regulatory burden of overseeing the fulfillment of private contracts.

THE “white bomb” ended up being overturned by Congress, when it converted the provisional measure into law, but the ANP had regulated the initiative during the period of validity of the measure, as determined by a decree published by the government. The rule continued to apply even without the legislation.

Today, because of the agency’s resolution, flagged stations can buy fuel from any supplier, as long as they display the name of the distributor.

This determination has worried the large distributors. The volumes sold are still low: they represent 0.3% and 0.4% of the total C gasoline and ethanol, in that order, sold to all gas stations in the 1st semester. O Power 360 found that this market loss would represent a loss of about R$ 10 million per month – an amount considered low.

But it is the exponential growth, from 5 to 12 times in 1 year, that worries these big agents. The agency’s rule paved the way for flagged gas stations to break their exclusivity contracts and start buying fuel from other suppliers. This reduces the volume sold by the distributor whose brand is on the gas station’s facade.

O Power 360 found out that the distributors have filed lawsuits against the stations that break the contracts, but only a portion of these cases go to court. That’s because it’s difficult to prove that the stations actually breached the contracts.

Most establishments that adopt the white pump do not comply with the ANP rule and do not identify the supplier at the pump so as not to create evidence of breach of contracts. In practice, the consumer thinks he is buying fuel from one brand, but fills up with the product of another.

“This causes unparalleled confusion. First, because it doesn’t have the marking of which is the white bomb; second, the pump does not have the supplier; and 3rd that the consumer does not know who to turn to if the car has a problem”says the director of the ICL (Instituto Combustível Legal), Carlo Faccio.

Sought, the ANP said that the resolution “determines clear rules so that all information is provided in a transparent and visible way to consumers, so as not to mislead them. In other words, the consumer can verify from which distributor the fuel supplied by the pump is”.

The distributors are petitioning the agency to revoke the rule, but the ANP follows the understanding that it is not their duty to inspect the fulfillment of private contracts.

In conversations with members of the ANP, the companies also asked for the inspection of the stations to verify if they are complying with the requirement of identifying suppliers in the “white bombs”.

To Power 360, the ANP said it does not have segmented data on fuel sales by pump. To arrive at these numbers, the report crossed two agency databases: 1) the list of distributors with registered exclusivity contracts; two) the volume sold to stations. It only considered the liters of ethanol and gasoline sold by distributors without flagged posts to establishments that bear other brands.

The agency also told the Power 360 that the figure of “white bomb” is not regulated. In fact, the text of the regulation does not mention it, but allows stations to buy fuel from any supplier, even if it is not the brand displayed on its facade.

In practice, this frees up establishments to sell fuel of any brand at any pump – which is the definition of “white bomb”.

In the 1st version of the ANP rule, before the government published the initiative in a provisional measure, the agency released up to two white bombs at flagged posts, “interconnected to exclusive and specific tanks for the intended product”.

Here is the ANP’s response on the regulation:

“In the current regulation of the ANP, there is no such thing as a ‘white bomb’. The ANP does not regulate and does not inspect private contracts, of a commercial nature, signed between economic agents. What is established in ANP Resolution No. 41/2013, recently updated, is the obligation of gas stations inform the consumer, at each pump, of the origin of the products that are marketedamong various other information, such as those related to prices, identification of the company and the regulatory body, etc.

“In the inspection work carried out by the ANP, when non-compliance with this set of obligations is found, the company is assessed and the data composes the framework of ‘infringement motivation’. for not providing information to consumers . In the 1st half of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the percentage of this type of infraction on the total number of assessments will represent 8.0%; 6.7%; 5.2% and 8.1%, respectively (data from the inspection bulletin in news).

“It is recorded that there are no difficulties for the inspection to verify any irregularities related to all of this information, at the fuel service stations.”

Here is the excerpt from the regulation that releases the white bomb:

“Art. 18 […]

§ 2 The automotive fuel retailer that chooses to display a liquid fuel distributor trademark and sell fuels from other suppliers must display, in the identification of the fuel, the trade name of the suppliers..