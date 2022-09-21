Who are Atletico ultras who made Nazi gestures to Vini Jr

The Nazi gestures and racist chants of the Atlético de Madrid fans directed at the Brazilian Vinicius Júnior, from Real Madrid, do not cause much surprise once the origin of these acts is known. They started from the ‘ultras’ (violent fans) of an organized group called Frente Atletico, famous for several racist and Nazi demonstrations across Europe and protagonist of several episodes of violence since its foundation in 1982.

Last Sunday (18), day of the classic between Atlético and Real Madrid for the Spanish Championship, Atlético fans who sang and drank in the surroundings of the Cívicas Metropolitano stadium used a racist chant to call Vinicius Junior a monkey – the young Brazilian was the target of a racist comment by a businessman on a Spanish TV show.

As if the racist chants weren’t enough, fans belonging to Atlético’s ultras were caught giving the Nazi salute towards Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo as they celebrated the opening goal of Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory.

There are countless, however, the Nazi and racist episodes that the fans in question accumulate throughout their history. More recently, in April of this year, Spanish newspaper Marca released a video in which Atlético fans were caught giving Nazi salutes in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City (see more below). The club was punished by UEFA with the loss of 5,000 tickets for the return game in Madrid.

Atletico even got ‘used’ to being punished by UEFA for the behavior of organized fans with racist demonstrations and violence on match days. A more famous case was suffered by Brazilian Roberto Carlos in 2005. Then at Real Madrid, the Brazilian heard shouts of “olé, olé, olé, Roberto Carlos is a chimpanzee” from members of the Frente Atletico.

fight followed by death

In 2014, a fight between 180 fans of Atlético de Madrid and Deportivo La Coruña before a game between the teams at Vicente Calderón, Atlético’s former stadium, resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man, a La Coruña supporter. According to the police, the clash brought together members of the organized teams of the two teams: Frente Atlético and los Riazor Blues.

The fan suffered traumatic brain injury and cardiorespiratory arrest due to the blows received and was even thrown into a river next to the stadium. The hospital to which he was referred also identified a condition of hypothermia.

After the incident, Atletico Madrid even excluded fans identified in the fight. However, according to the Spanish press, fans of Frente Atlético still have access to the stadium these days and even have a good relationship with the board, which, for undisclosed reasons, has not yet repeated some great European teams that managed to exclude definitively. the ultras of their stadiums.

more violence

In another episode among the many credited to Frente Atlético, ‘ultra’ fans of the Madrid club allegedly attacked Manchester United fans who were in a bar in the Spanish capital before the first leg of last season’s Champions League round of 16 (see the images below).

How did the controversy with Vini Jr.

Vinicius Junior was the center of attention of the classic since the beginning of the week. It all started with a comment by the Spaniard Koke, who said that there could be a problem if Vini danced at Atlético’s house. The subject then ended up on Spanish TV and businessman Pedro Bravo made a racist comment.

From there, the Brazilian positioned himself reaffirming his will and his right to dance and received strong support from various football personalities. After recording a video advising that he would continue dancing, Vini fulfilled his promise on the field and did not stop dancing when Rodrygo opened the scoring – precisely the moment when the Nazi salutes were captured by the cameras.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Júnior dance after Real’s goal, and fans are caught making Nazi gestures Image: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

As the Spanish journalist Iñaki Ângulo published on his YouTube channel, Vinicius Júnior was even intimidated by the staff of the Spanish television program ‘El Chiringuito’ not to publish the video.