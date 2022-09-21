WHO lists leading causes of death worldwide

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that non-communicable diseases are the main causes of death in the world.

According to the UN health agency, these diseases – also known as chronic diseases – kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths worldwide.

Credit: Rawpixel/istockNoncommunicable diseases are the leading causes of death worldwide

The main types of noncommunicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and strokes), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma), and diabetes.

These diseases, according to the WHO, disproportionately affect people in low- and middle-income countries, where more than three quarters of global deaths from noncommunicable diseases (31.4 million) occur.

The document reveals that every two seconds a person under the age of 70 dies from one of the four non-communicable diseases in the world.

The main risk factors pointed out are smoking, unhealthy diet, harmful use of alcohol, sedentary lifestyle and air pollution.

“Eliminating these factors could prevent or delay significant health problems and many premature deaths from NCDs (non-communicable diseases),” the WHO suggests.