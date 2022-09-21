why Xiaomi and Tesla are betting on Android Robots?

In five to ten years, possibly humanity will enter a new stage of coexistence, with android robots inserted among us. That’s what experts heard by Tilt.

The prediction is right: last month, Xiaomi presented its first humanoid, CyberOne, ahead of Tesla, which had already announced the launch of the first anthropomorphic robot for the end of this month.

But that doesn’t mean that the humanoids are already on sale. This movement, according to the scientists, is a positioning strategy for brands: at the same time that they create expectations in consumers, they place themselves as a reference in the production of robots of this nature.

“Most of the technologies necessary for androids to work are already at a very advanced stage of development. But one of the main difficulties in the market today is to make these robots economically viable”, says the professor of Control and Automation Engineering, a specialist in robotics at the Mauá Institute of Technology (IMT), Anderson Harayashiki.

To give you an idea, the cost of a humanoid like CyberOne should be around R$600,000 to R$1.2 million, including taxes and fees. The estimate is from Professor Plinio Thomaz Aquino Jr., coordinator of the Department of Computer Science at the University Center of the Fundação Educacional Inaciana (FEI).

His calculations are based on the investments the university has made to develop its own humanoid, named Hera, for research purposes. To replicate it, Plínio says that an investment of R$ 500 thousand would be necessary.

“Between five and ten years, these technologies should become cheaper. Ten years ago, robot vacuum cleaners were being positioned on the market at unaffordable prices. Today, it is possible to buy a top-of-the-line robot vacuum cleaner for R$ 1,000”, he compares the FEI teacher.

Until 2030, in a store near you

Nvidia’s TX Scara supplies shelves alone Image: Teleexistence/Reproduction

In the next five years, humanoids should become popular – first, providing services in stores, restaurants, hotels and receptions in general. “From what we have experienced with Covid-19, I believe that we will have a great gain with the use of humanoids in health. They can assist sick people in isolated areas, without the risk of potential contamination”, exemplifies Plínio.

In Japan, there are already robots acting as inventory assistants in relatively simple stores.

Only in a second moment will they reach our homes, as a kind of evolution of virtual assistants. For this function, the cognitive part of robots needs to be quite mature. This is already a reality thanks to the advanced development of artificial intelligence software that ranges from the complexity of human language to the recognition of emotions, through facial recognition and sensing.

“With the aging of the population and the decrease of families, people are living more and more alone. A new market niche opens up, which is the need for companion robots, especially for the elderly”, adds the professor at the Center for Informatics at the Federal University of Pernambuco (Cin-UFPE), Aluízio Araújo, whose research focuses on control systems, robotics and computational intelligence.

Motor limitation is the biggest challenge

Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hydraulic Drive Image: Reproduction/YouTube Boston Dynamics

Perhaps the dream of a good part of the population is to acquire a robot that can help with household chores, capable of cooking, washing dishes, washing clothes, cleaning and tidying the house, like the character Rose, from the animated series ” The Jetsons”.

For the professor of technology and design at PUC-SP and researcher at NIC.BR, Diogo Cortiz, although it is not impossible, this must be a third moment in the evolution of humanoids, but there is still no prospect of when it would happen, given the complexity that is imitate human movements.

“For many years, we focused on the development of AI models and algorithms, because we believed that cognitive functions would be more difficult to replicate. Today we see that they are not”, compares Cortiz.

In robotics studies, this theory even got a name: Moravec’s Paradox. While it may be easier for humans to develop motor and sensory functions – such as dancing and walking, for example – for robots, it is easier to develop activities that require a high level of reasoning. But that, of course, is because men have invested more time and money in developing computer cognition.

If initially one of the main problems for scientists was to achieve the balance of a bipedal robot (that is, to move harmonically around a center of gravity without falling), now there are greater mobility challenges.

“One of them is to achieve fluidity in joint movements. Today we basically use two technologies in joints: servomotors (the same used in CyberOne and possibly in Tesla’s humanoid) and hydraulic joints (or pneumatic, as in Boston Dynamics robots). Servomotors have many mechanical and electronic limitations. On the other hand, hydraulic joints are more expensive, noisier and need more space to move”, details Plínio Aquino Jr., from FEI.

He believes that the evolution of robotic movements to resemble that of humans should happen in 30 years. These limitations prevent us from thinking today of a generalist or multitasking humanoid. For now, it is more plausible to think of a specialist robot for each role.

“When we program a robot for a specific activity (for example, washing dishes or attending a reception), it will be in a closed environment, within a controlled situation”, points out professor Aluizio Araujo, from UFPE. For open environments and uncontrolled situations, the humanoids that exist today would not have sufficient autonomy and agility.

“One example is that instead of telling the robot ‘clean the table!’, the user could just say ‘I spilled my juice, can you help me?’. Although this is a subtle change, it can make a difference in the adoption of robots for specific tasks or not”, quotes scientist Rafael Franco, CEO of Alphacode.

Who should enter the market dispute

The experts heard by Tilt believe that, in the next two years, the biggest players in the technology market should present some kind of movement related to humanoids, either to fight for the market or just to mark a strategic technological positioning. According to them, humanoids are a true synthesis of all technologies developed and applied so far in terms of AI and robotics.

“These large companies use this technology because robotics adds value to all other products. A humanoid platform needs a lot of embedded computing, sensors, use of cameras, cloud applications, interactivity, all working in an integrated way”, justifies Plínio Aquino.

In addition to Xiaomi and Tesla, recently Amazon and Alphabet (owner of Google) have made moves that may indicate investments of this type, according to Rafael Franco. In August, Amazon announced the purchase of iRobot, a maker of vacuum cleaners and home helpers. Alphabet, on the other hand, brought together its two largest research projects: robotics and the understanding of artificial intelligence language.

We are looking forward to watching the next chapters.