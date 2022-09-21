Will I lose my credit card?

Nubank recently announced that it has decided to stop selling on Brazil Stock Exchange receipts for the company’s shares abroad, known as level 3 BDRs, however, the company’s customers should not be affected by the change and will continue to be able to use their credit cards and other bank services normally.

In practice, after the decision, Nubank will cease to be a publicly-held company in Brazil, in addition to canceling its registration as a foreign publicly-held company issuing securities with the CVM (Securities Commission), but the discontinuation plan still needs to be approved by the Brazilian stock exchange.

According to Nubank, the exit will allow company reduce unnecessary duplicated workloads in regulatory requirements, as, when working on the US and Brazilian Exchanges, the bank needs to have different operational and administrative structures in two countries, raising costs, therefore, the new announcement will lead to a reduction in spending.

Despite this, Nubank informed that the changes should not negatively affect the company’s customers, that is, all services will continue to be offered normally, including credit cards, which may continue to be used normally.

Payroll Loan Aid Brazil

Nubank credit card

Nubank also informed that the BDRs will continue to be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, but will change from category 3 to the Level 1 BDR, which is issued by foreign companies without the need to be listed in the country where the paper is traded.

The Nubank Blog, on the other hand, assured that “for those who wish to follow a different path, we will have a phased process to ensure a smooth and transparent transition, with the option to sell BDRs or exchange them for class A shares traded on the NYSE (the stock exchange). New York values).

In December 2021, when Nubank went public and became a company that offered the possibility of buying its shares, Nu Holdings, the company’s parent company, opted for a double listing, putting shares for sale on the American stock exchange and making BDRs available. Level 3 in Brazil, which are pieces of an action.