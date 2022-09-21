Will James Webb change our theories and the idea of ​​the Big Bang?

I’ve written this before, and I’ll say it again: James Webb came to surprise. One of the great advantages of having such a powerful new instrument is the ability to observe unexpected phenomena. After all, if we could only see what was already expected, there would be no fun at all.

Much of contemporary astrophysics comes from theory, with computer models capable of predicting the behavior of planets, stars and galaxies in the universe. Put Physics as a recipe, do the math and see what comes out on the other side.

Often, models are ahead of observations. That is, different models produce different predictions, and new telescopes, with more accurate data, can determine which model fits the data best.

However, sometimes the models may not be accurate enough. This is the case described in recent work by Prajwal Niraula of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and colleagues. According to scientists, the James Webb observations will be too accurate to characterize some aspects of the exoplanet atmosphere.

The problem is that the models worked well for previous generations of telescopes. But there are still many uncertainties in these accounts, and with the new space telescope the accuracy of the data ends up being greater than this mathematical inaccuracy.

That is, due to computational uncertainties, we can have a variation of up to 5 times in the amount of water found in the planetary atmosphere — which could make the difference between a planet being habitable or not.

too many galaxies

Another interesting case is when the intrinsic uncertainty of the models is low, but they just don’t match the observations.

At first glance, this is what is happening with the number of distant galaxies found by James Webb.

We had some expectations, but early observations are showing many more distant galaxies than expected. If the result is confirmed, it means that galaxies are born and grow too fast, defying our previous understanding.

There are already some explanations, such as the possibility that the early universe contains less dust than expected, blocking a smaller fraction of the observed light. In that case, the galaxies would simply not be as large as they appear at first glance.

Another possibility is that we are overestimating the distance of these objects. The uncertainty of this measurement is still high, and only with deeper and more careful observations can we confirm these distances.

In one example, a galaxy that would be 35 billion light years away has been revised and now appears to be 8. A considerable difference.

Just don’t believe the stories that say James Webb would have shown the Big Bang to be incorrect.

It is a misinterpretation of a preliminary result — the Big Bang is one of the most established and proven theories in astrophysics, and in order to claim that it did not happen, we must first review and confirm the results very carefully, ruling out any other plausible explanation.

Definitely not the case.

In the battle between data and models, the correct strategy is always to review those where uncertainty is still high, and whose predictions have not yet been clearly confirmed.

New models and new observations will be seen and revised over the next few years, with the possibility of a lot of new physics.

But the Big Bang still reigns solidly as an excellent model for explaining results from the last century of discoveries.