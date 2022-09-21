Willian explains his departure and says he played well at Corinthians: “The same as in the Premier League” | Corinthians

The attacking midfielder Willian, current player for Fulham, from England, spoke about his recent visit to Corinthians in an interview with The Athletic website. The athlete explained the decision to leave Timão in August, said he had a good performance with the white shirt and made it clear that the threats received shortened his second experience at the club where he started his career.

According to Willian, his performance at Corinthians should not be measured only by goals and assists – he scored just once in 45 games in his last spell at the club. The player said he had a similar performance to his Premier League days, where he defended Chelsea and Arsenal before returning to Brazil.

– I was playing well at Corinthians. The numbers were not what I expected in terms of goals and assists, but I still think my performance was good. I had some problems with an injury and adapting to a different country. There were many games, every three days. I didn’t have time to rest. The lawns weren’t the best either, not like here (England). I had some difficult moments, but in terms of helping the team and doing the things I usually do, I was the same Willian in the Premier League. But people there only looked at goals and assists. They didn’t look at what I was doing for the team – said Willian.

– Football is not just goals and assists. Lately, it seems that people only look at this to judge a player. For example, sometimes you can play unbelievably (well), and you don’t score or assist. And then people say “you played terribly” or “you’re not good enough”. Sometimes you can have a player who only touches the ball five times, scores two goals, and then it’s “this guy is amazing, blah blah blah”. That’s how it is in football, especially in Brazil.

Willian regretted the pressure received in Brazil, which culminated in threats received by his family. And he made it clear that this played a part in the decision to return to England.

– The situation in Brazil became difficult when we lost some games. In one game, I didn’t perform at my best, and people started going on social media and attacking my family. From there, I started to think about leaving Corinthians and returning to England. I have friends here, players I played with, telling me to come back. And I also knew that the Premier League is the best in the world.

Willian, 34, said he is already starting to prepare to become an agent. And he seems to have no doubts: his future will be far from Brazil.

– In the last year in Brazil, I thought a lot: do I want to live here or in England? I have no doubt about it now, I want to live in London. My family loves it, I love it. I have friends, everyone is here. London is my home. It’s the place where I love to be. I have everything here.

– As a family, we feel that we can enjoy life here. If you have a bad result, it won’t have a bad impact on your personal life. In Brazil, if you lose a game, you can’t leave the house. You have to stay at home, you can’t go to a restaurant. This is the difference.

