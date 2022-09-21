Willian guarantees that he will not return to Brazil and says he played for Corinthians at ‘Premier League level’

The attacking midfielder Willian spoke, in an exclusive interview for the first time in England, about leaving Corinthians, plans for the future, the performance he had in Brazil and regretted the pressure that athletes suffer in the country.

In an interview with the English portal The Athletic, the midfielder, now a Fulham player, stated that the performance he had at Corinthians should not be measured only by goals and assists. According to him, he managed to maintain the same level in Brazil he had in the Premier League before returning. Willian scored just once in 45 games in his last spell with the club.

“I was playing well at Corinthians. The numbers were not what I expected in terms of goals and assists, but I still think my performance was good. I had some problems with injury and adapting to a different country. every three days. I didn’t have time to rest. The lawns weren’t the best either, not like here (England). I had some difficult moments, but in terms of helping the team and doing the things I usually do, I was the same Willian in the Premier League. But people there only looked at goals and assists. They didn’t look what I was doing for the team“, said the former shirt 10.

In addition to the goal he scored, Willian distributed six assists on his return to Corinthians. It took seven and a half games to participate directly in a goal. The player was heavily criticized on social media for contributing little to the goals scored.

“Football is not just goals and assists. Lately, it seems that people look at that to judge a player. For example, sometimes you can play unbelievably (well), and you don’t score or assist. And people then say ‘you played terribly’ or ‘you’re not good enough’. Sometimes you can have a player who only touches the ball five times, scores two goals, and then it’s ‘this guy is amazing, blah blah blah’. It’s like that in football, especially in Brazil”lamented the player.

Willian also touched on the subject that was, according to him, the trigger for the decision to leave Brazil. The threats made to the player and his family on social media made the midfielder look for the board for a termination.

“The situation in Brazil became difficult when we lost some games. In one game, I didn’t perform at my best, and people started going to social media and attacked my family. From there, I started thinking about leaving Corinthians and coming back.” to England. I have friends here, players I played with, telling me to come back. And I also knew that the Premier League is the best in the world.”

At 34 years old, the midfielder is already planning his career in the world of football, but, according to him, away from Brazil.

“In the last year in Brazil, I thought a lot: do I want to live here or in England? I have no doubt about it now, I want to live in London. My family loves it, I love it. I have friends, everyone is here. London is my home. It’s the place where I love to be. I have everything here”, said the athlete who has English documentation after years of service to Chelsea and Arsenal.

“As a family, we feel that we can enjoy life here. If you have a bad result, it’s not going to have a bad impact on your personal life. In Brazil, if you lose a game, you can’t leave the house. You have to stay at home, you can’t go to a restaurant. this is the difference“, said the player.

