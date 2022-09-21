Windows 11 gets biggest update yet; see news | Operational systems

The new version of Windows 11 was released by Microsoft this Tuesday (20). The update for the second half of 2022 (22H2) is the biggest since the system’s launch in October 2021, and it arrives with news in security and productivity. New functions include, for example, an intelligent system to protect the computer from malicious applications and a “focus mode”, which minimizes system distractions and helps the user to concentrate on their tasks. The update also marks the availability of Android apps on the Microsoft Store for 31 countries. For Brazilians, however, the resource remains a promise: the country was not included in the list.

Six Windows 11 Features That’ll Make Your Life Easier

The update will be rolled out gradually from today to all users. It is likely, however, that computers with newer hardware will be prioritized. In the following lines, the TechTudo lists the main news of the Windows 11 update and shows how to install the update on your computer.

1 of 8 Windows 11 notebook office laptop — Photo: Handout/Microsoft Windows 11 notebook office laptop — Photo: Handout/Microsoft

What is the best Windows of all time? Join the discussion on the TechTudo Forum

In this update, Microsoft has responded to user requests and brought the tab feature to Windows Explorer. With the new feature, it will be easier to manage folders and files and navigate through them. The feature, however, will only come to PCs in October. In addition, the file explorer will allow you to pin the most used folders and files to the home page and will now show the sync status of OneDrive files.

2 of 8 Windows Explorer will gain tabs to facilitate navigation — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft Windows Explorer will gain tabs to facilitate navigation — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

Still on the usability of the system, the manufacturer also made changes to the Start Menu, which now allows you to group application icons in folders with a drag and drop movement – ​​in the style of Android and iOS phones –, and in Windows 11 search, now faster and more accurate.

Android Apps on the Microsoft Store

One of Microsoft’s key promises for Windows 11, native support for Android apps didn’t make it to the release version of the software. Until then, the feature was only available to users participating in the Windows Insider program in the United States. With the update, the manufacturer expands, in the coming weeks, the partnership with the Amazon App Store to 31 countries. Brazilians, however, will have to wait a little longer, as Brazil was not included in the list.

3 of 8 CapCut app is available for download from the Microsoft Store — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft CapCut app is available for download from the Microsoft Store — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

Now, users in the countries covered will be able to find and download more than 20,000 Android games and applications directly from the Microsoft Store, without the need to install emulators. The list of apps ranges from social networks like TikTok and the popular video editor CapCut to games like Subway Surfers and the Kindle app, Amazon’s e-reader.

As far as productivity is concerned, the main novelty of the update is the so-called “focus sessions”. The feature allows the user to set a time during which he wants to focus and activate a timer. When the countdown starts, Windows automatically turns on Do Not Disturb mode, which silences notifications and disables taskbar stamps. The goal is to minimize distractions and help the user complete the task in the allotted time.

4 of 8 “Focus Sessions” Feature Helps User Focus and Be More Productive — Photo: Handout/Microsoft “Focus Sessions” Feature Helps User Focus and Be More Productive — Photo: Handout/Microsoft

Snap Layouts also received improvements. The function, which allows you to organize the various windows open on the desktop, has been expanded to Microsoft Edge. Now it will be possible to view multiple browser tabs at the same time and much faster.

New accessibility features

One of Microsoft’s goals is “to make PCs easier to use and more secure for everyone.” For this, the manufacturer invested in accessibility tools. One of them is Voice Access, which allows you to control your PC using just your voice. In a demonstration for journalists, the feature was used to open folders, minimize windows and dictate words in documents, for example.

5 of 8 Windows 11’s “Voice Access” feature allows you to control the PC with just your voice — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft Windows 11’s “Voice Access” feature allows you to control the PC with just your voice — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

Also new is the Live Captions feature, capable of automatically generating subtitles from any audio in Windows 11 – from system alerts to YouTube videos. Microsoft has also added more natural voices to the Windows 11 Narrator. The idea is to provide a more pleasant experience to aid in reading or browsing the web. According to the company, nearly one in five people benefit from accessibility features on the PC. It is worth mentioning that, for now, these resources are only available in the English language.

Regarding security, the main new feature of Windows 11 is Smart App Control, a tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to protect users and companies from malicious apps that contain malware or other threats. Built on the core computing capabilities of Windows Defender, the app creates an AI model from 43 trillion security signals mapped daily by Microsoft to predict whether an app is safe. It is worth mentioning that to access the feature, you need to do a clean install of Windows 11.

6 of 8 Smart App Control is the new security feature in Windows 11 — Photo: Handout/Microsoft Smart App Control is the new security feature in Windows 11 — Photo: Handout/Microsoft

New video editor and camera features

Among the novelties of the Windows 11 update is ClipChamp, the system’s new video editor. With a simple interface, the software promises to facilitate video editing and has basic features such as cutting, effects and transitions, varied templates and video audio library. It is worth mentioning that, in the web version of ClipChamp, the free plan allows you to export videos in up to 1080p (HD) and without a watermark. To unlock premium features, you must subscribe to the Pro version, which costs BRL 84 per month.

7 of 8 ClipChamp is the new video editor for Windows 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft ClipChamp is the new video editor for Windows 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

The new Windows 11 also gained what Microsoft calls “Windows Studio Effects”, a tool to improve the user’s image and audio during video calls. Effects include a kind of portrait mode, which blurs the background of the environment; background noise filtering to give more clarity to the speaker’s voice; and automatic framing, a feature similar to Apple’s Center Stage, which tracks and centers the user in the video frame.

8 of 8 Windows Studio Effects configuration screen — Photo: Handout/Microsoft Windows Studio Effects configuration screen — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

How to upgrade to the new version of Windows 11

If you already have Windows 11 installed and want to download the new version, just go to system settings, select “Windows Update” and then click “Check for updates”. It is worth mentioning that the update should arrive little by little for computers – PCs with newer hardware should take priority.

Windows 10 users who want to migrate to the new system, in turn, should verify that their PC is compatible using the PC Health Check program. It is worth mentioning that the minimum requirements for installation remain the same. Another way to check is to open Windows Update and select “Check for updates”: if your computer is eligible, an option will appear to download and install the new version.

See too: Five highlights of Windows 11, Microsoft’s new system