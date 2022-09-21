With expectations of Copom, election and Fed, dollar falls and stock market rises

The commercial dollar fell 0.25% and ended the day quoted at R$ 5.153. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 0.62%, 112,516.91 points —Carrefour, Embraer and Bradesco shares helped raise the index.

Both in Brazil and abroad, the climate is one of expectation for the decisions of the Brazilian and US central banks. Both met today and are expected to announce changes in interest rates tomorrow.

With the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, most financial markets expect the Selic rate to remain at the current level of 13.75%, but some expect a residual increase in interest rates to 14%.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise its interest rate by at least 0.75 percentage point at the end of its monetary policy meeting. The market sees little chance that the Fed will adjust borrowing costs even further, by a full 1 percentage point.

Higher interest rates in the US tend to benefit the dollar globally, as they make US fixed income returns more attractive, directing resources to the country. In addition, tighter monetary policy constrains corporate and household spending, which has raised fears about the health of the economy.

Meanwhile, some relief from domestic political-fiscal uncertainties limited the dollar’s gains, with markets reacting positively to the declaration of support by Henrique Meirelles, former Central Bank president and former finance minister under Michel Temer (MDB) , to the election campaign of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The market’s interpretation, apparently, is that Meirelles could be a more ‘orthodox’ economic policy anchor within an eventual Lula government,” said Dan Kawa, investment director at asset manager TAG, in a note to clients.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters