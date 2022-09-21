With no money in the pandemic, young man makes money selling typewriters – 09/21/2022

There are more typewriters than furniture in the small apartment of Louis Eugênio de Lima Martins, 24, in the north of São Paulo. “Beware of Valentine”, he warns when the report by TAB stumbles upon a bright red typewriter that vie for attention with 60 others. Made in 1969 by Olivetti, the Valentine is known as the typewriter used by David Bowie—designed by Italian designer Ettore Sottsass. “But stay calm. [As máquinas] They are much stronger than they look. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t last so long”, guarantees the young man with big glasses and long hair, who is a fan of vintage objects.

The job of this São Paulo native with a French name is to mine and sell old typewriters. “I live 100% of it”, he is proud. Buoyed by his business numbers, he laces up his red All Star sneakers as he contemplates an Erika Mod 10 semi-portable machine: “It’s from East Germany. I don’t know if I want to sell this one.”

With a striped beret on his head, he sits at his desk to show the reporter that there’s no need to be afraid of the typewriter. “Want to try?” he asks, as his fingers press down hard on the keys and a pleasant noise fills the place.

He shows off his skill on a Tropical, Olivetti machine inspired by the Olympia Traveler de Luxe. Weighing 4 kg, he says, he was one of the favorite models of journalists and professionals. “Everyone had one of these.”

Next to Tropical is a Bambina, an Olivetti model aimed at children and one of the brand’s latest efforts, concerned with the advancement of computing, in reaching new audiences. “It’s very rare,” says Louis. In the 1980s, when the thought that “if your child doesn’t have a typing course, he won’t be anyone in life” still persisted, the Bambina was designed to captivate the little ones: full of stickers, colors and a booklet advertising it as “the typewriter just like daddy’s”. She didn’t take off.

Manufactured in 1969 by Olivetti, the Valentine was artist David Bowie’s favorite machine. Image: Priscilla K./UOL

Clarice’s Letter 22

Louis jumps from machine to machine and tells his stories. He informs that Clarice Lispector had an Olivetti Lettera 22 — later updated by the brand as Lettera 32. The olive green model was widely used by the American novelist Philip Roth in the 1960s. Roth also had an Olivetti Underwood Studio 44 ( 1965). Blue-green, its name “studio” suggests an artist in action. “This one is already sold”, he warns.

It’s hard to follow Louis’ thinking, as he goes from one reference to another. “Every typewriter has a story,” he justifies. His taste for them began in January 2021, when his girlfriend presented him with her first typewriter, worth R$80. He thought it was too big and, trying to exchange it for a smaller one, via Facebook, discovered a whole universe that he didn’t know. .

During the pandemic, in a complicated financial situation after receiving negatives in job interviews, he came to the profile of a machine collector on Instagram who also resold them. “I saw one that I liked and it cost R$ 800, so I saw that it was selling, and it wasn’t selling very little. And it crossed my mind.. Why not?”.

On January 13, 2021, the date he remembers without blinking, Louis bought his first machine with the credit of the gift received by his girlfriend: a Nisa, 1960s, from the former Czechoslovakia. It cost R$50 and belonged to a very friendly truck driver from Mairiporã who found it at Shopping Metrô Tucuruvi.

He recorded his first impressions of the machine on a sheet of paper that he proudly displayed. “I can’t correct my mistakes. I have to be careful, but I like this: it feels like a hybrid between writing by hand and writing on a computer. I’m trying to write with more fingers, forgot to take the capslock off. I’m stuck in black, no keys Tab. Now I’m going to stop typing because Brilliant can’t stand the noise anymore.” Brilliant is the last name of his girlfriend Aline, 26.

In March 2021, he saw a machine for sale on Facebook and decided to show the product on his networks, asking for a higher price. He closed a deal and, with the sale, acquired the machine, guaranteed a profit and started mining for parts alone. He has sold more than 170 machines since then. In addition to mining, Louis is sought after by people he wants to donate. “This one arrived through a gentleman who got his father’s machine when he was 18 years old. He didn’t even want to sell it, but he saw that it would be well taken care of and I kept it”, he says.

Bought for R$ 200. Louis says he still needs review and does not reveal the resale price. This is a differential that he learned from a mechanography professional, Ronaldo Oliveira, 69. “He taught me almost everything I know.”

The boyfriends Louis and Aline, who are suspicious of technology and monogamous relationships Image: Priscilla K./UOL

Antiques on Instagram

Born in São Paulo, Louis lived until he was ten years old in Embu-Guaçu, the smallest municipality in the Metropolitan Region of SP. His first memory about typewriters dates back to the age of 7: an Olivetti Lettera 32 from his father, Eugênio de Lima Martins, who died in 2008. An old-time journalist, in the words of his son, Martins spoke eight languages ​​— including French, where he got the name “Louis” —, he was averse to new technologies and preferred everything that was analog – cameras with film, for example.

Louis inherited the predilection — and bought his first cell phone only in 2016, at the age of 18, although he was already using social networks on the computer. “I was amazed by the notifications received in the middle of the train. Remember that, love? It was 3G”, he comments with his girlfriend, who confirms and laughs when remembering when they saw each other for the first time in the wagon of a train traveling towards Osasco.

It was an afternoon in 2015 and they were both going to concerts by different bands. “He started singing a song with his friend. We started talking, got down in a line and kissed”, she says.

Despite this fondness for antiques, Louis and Aline are what we might call a “modern couple”. Adept at non-monogamous relationships, Louis attended meetings on the subject to discuss ethics and non-monogamy. Aline says that his detachment from technology helped keep the relationship alive, preserving each one’s individuality. “I managed to create a way of life in a way,” he agrees.

Despite his aversion to technology, Louis trades his pieces through his Instagram profile: “O Escriba Garimpeiro”. The clientele, he says, is basically of three types: people who use the machines to write stylish notes and texts, collectors and customers who use the machines as a decorative object. He points out that the first two groups were often unable to find working parts with warranty, as he offers.

‘I want to write history and I want to write poetry’, records the passionate seller, in his typed diaries Image: Pryscilla K./UOL

Louis himself keeps a stack of typewritten papers with his poetry and daily accounts. He pulls out a sheet written on an Olivetti Bambina: “I want to write history and I want to write poetry. I want to be a reporter and I want to narrate the facts, but I don’t want to be tied to the timeline. My euphoric, intoxicated mind. I’m traveling, but I’m not. I moved permanently to the North Zone. Now I pay rent. I pay electricity. Now I pay so many things. Now I have privacy. I’m woken up by clapping to receive the microwave. I wake up early. I’m not traveling . It’s not temporary. It’s my life.”

At the end of the meeting with TAB, the young man returns to the model used by David Bowie, almost trampled by the report. “[A Valentine] is one of the most iconic in history, one of the most sought after by collectors”, he never tires of being amazed.