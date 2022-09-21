“With the characteristic of Arrascaeta”; Flamengo lets slip a deal requested by the Nation and approval reaches Gávea

Mengão will make great signings if they can really win the titles they are currently playing for

Nação Flamenguista knows that it is necessary to have a player with the characteristic of Arrascaeta in the current squad. Aware of the gap, the board of Flamengo can enter into a business that is approved by a large part of the fansin addition to being well spoken by commentators and sports news.

This time, Renato Maurício Prado took the opportunity to project possible arrivals at the CRF and approved one of them in particular. RMP believes that Fla will make sure to invest in David Terans, from Athletico. Hurricane makes a “liquidation” to sell the left-handed and the figures are within the financial reality of Mengão.

“There are five million euros that Athletico are asking for Terans. It’s not just Flamengo that is interested, Arab clubs are also interested. I think Terans would be a good reinforcement for Flamengo. He’s a good midfield player and could help make up the squad. He would start many times. He is 28 years old, not a boy anymore and has no market in Europe. If I were Flamengo, I would consider (paying)”, said Renato.

“Five million euros is not an absurd price, even more so for how much was paid for Vitinho, Piris da Motta and other jerks”, added the communicator when remembering other situations and added: “Flamengo doesn’t have any player with the characteristic of Arrascaeta. Terans is not Arrascaeta, but he is a midfielder who scores goals, he is attacking… I would like to”, stressed Renato Maurício Prado.

In the current season, David Terans has 14 goals scored and seven assists in 44 games played. When it acquired the 28-year-old Uruguayan, CAP paid with Atlético-MG around R$7.5 million for 80% of the foreigner’s economic rights. The foreigner started in football playing in Rentistas Under-16.