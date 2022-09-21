With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what will be the fortune of King Charles III?

the queen’s death Elizabeth II it yielded, in addition to the throne, the inheritance in properties, rare jewels, works of art of very high value, personal possessions and even more prestige to the now king, Charles III. Know the fortune left to the successor.

The first days of work, after 70 years of preparation, were not very patient. The new king was criticized for the behavior with the officials while signing a document, when the pen leaked. The video went viral on the internet.

Charles III’s Net Worth

The fact is that after the seven-decade “internship”, the king took over with a good amount of baggage and riches. The assets overseen by King Charles represent a $42 billion fortune in the former queen’s assets.

The money is in custody for the kingdom. In addition to $500 million in personal assets such as palaces, jewelry, investments and more.

As the eldest son of the queen, Charles III receives a fortune like castles in Balmoral, Scotland, and Sandringham, England. It is not possible to say in detail all the inheritance left by Elizabeth II, even more so because the queen’s will has to be kept confidential for 90 years.

The King’s personal fortune comes largely from the income of the Duchy of Cornwall, with $1.2 billion in net assets, as well as nearly $400 million in commercial property and 52,000 hectares of land.

According to Forbes, the monarch’s most valuable asset is The Crown Estate, a real estate complex worth approximately $17.5 billion in net assets, with a profit of $361 million in 2022 alone.

Altogether, the assets overseen by the monarch are estimated at US$42 billion in assets of the former queen, value in custody for the kingdom, in addition to US$500 million in personal assets. Under a 1993 settlement, Charles won’t even have to pay inheritance tax.