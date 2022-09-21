Woman loses more than BRL 40,000 after falling into a South Korean actor’s scam

A new coup, involving the image of the South Korean actor Park Bo-gun, the first to lead the list of the most powerful celebrities in Korea by Forbes, has already victimized seven Brazilian women. The first to reveal the case was a retiree from Ribeirão Preto, who says she is broke and desperate after transferring more than BRL 40,000 to the alleged actor’s bank accounts.

The consulate general of the Republic of Korea in São Paulo, which had already been investigating two other cases of coup against women in Brazil, was informed of the case involving the actor’s name in August. And launched an alert on its website to inform the community.

“The first communication that reached the consulate of a coup against a Brazilian woman took place in June. She was from Rio Grande do Sul,” he told UOL consulate lawyer Rafael Kang. “She didn’t lose any money, but she gave the coup a lot of personal information. In August, we received a second report of a coup, this time against a woman in Brasília.”

In both cases, the blow was similar. Someone pretended to be a young South Korean man who said he was in love with women and wanted to come to Brazil to meet them, with their financial support.

“We made an alert on the consulate’s website when we received the report of the second case. Days later, we received the first report of a coup involving actor Park Bo-gun”, says the lawyer.

In fact, the scam was very similar to the two previously reported. Only this time, instead of being just an unknown young South Korean man falling in love with Brazilian women, the character chosen by the scammers was a successful actor known worldwide.

“In crude photo montages, the scammer sent the “fans” images holding signs saying he loved them, for example”, illustrates Kang.

The man sent his victims crude photo montages, such as this one in which he holds a poster with oaths of love Image: Reproduction/Personal File

“I lost all my money, I didn’t even have to buy food,” said a resident of Ribeirão Preto, the first woman to denounce the coup. According to her, in January of this year, she accepted a friend request from the actor on social networks and, from there, exchanged several messages with him, believing that it was really the artist.

But the Park Bo-gun she was texting with was actually a swindler posing as the actor. “He said he wanted to come [ao Brasil] to meet me”, recalls the woman. However, in order for him to be able to come to the country, he claimed that he would have to pay a contractual fine to the company that managed him. And he asked the Brazilian fan for the amount.

With the promise of receiving the money back, the woman says that she even made financing to pay the requested amount. According to the consulate, she lost between R$40,000 and R$45,000, thinking she was helping the actor, who even made threats when she was suspicious of his requests.

In messages exchanged with the resident of Ribeirão Preto, the fake actor begins to make threats Image: Reproduction/Personal File

“I’m 100% real it’s not fake but you never believed it. You always think I’m a scammer but I’m not, you’ll definitely regret it when you finally know I’m real Park Bo-gum flesh and blood “, even wrote the scammer in one of the messages. “I will make you cry and become a rejected stone in your area because you deserve it,” the man wrote in another.

Red alert

On the 14th, the South Korean consulate published a new alert on its website, telling what had happened to the resident of Ribeirão Preto, identified only as Angela. “It is believed that the author of the crime is a Brazilian who, acting in bad faith, would have impersonated the artist. Unfortunately, the victim fell for the coup, having financial loss and going into debt”, says the consulate, in an excerpt from the notice .

“The Consulate expresses its esteem to all fans of Korean culture, and warns them to take precautions, avoiding being victims of scams”, he adds.

In five days, six other women contacted the consulate, claiming to be victims of the same scam as the fake actor. “We then prepared a statement that was forwarded to the Federal Police and we are also calling the Civil Police in all states of Brazil”, commented the consulate’s lawyer.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo was approached to comment on the case, but informed that it could only manifest itself if it knew the date and the police station where the woman registered the first case, in Ribeirão Preto.

“We believe that this is a gang. It doesn’t look like a person acting alone. And we also believe that these scammers are based in Brazil, as the accounts offered for depositing the values ​​are accounts in the national territory, in the name of Brazilians. But this is a question for the police to investigate. Whether here in Brazil or in Korea, where it was also called,” says Kang.

The consulate listed some precautions for people to avoid falling into scams involving South Korean culture in the future:

– Be wary of social media profiles that come in contact posing as celebrities;

– Korean artists and agencies never demand money;

– In case of suspected coup, file a report or contact the embassy and/or consulate.