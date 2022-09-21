Woman with 55 batteries inside her body leaves doctors shocked: ‘Most swallowed amount’ – News

During an appointment at Saint Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, doctors discovered that a woman had ingested 55 batteries. Located in the 66-year-old woman’s stomach and intestines, the objects were identified using an X-ray.

The hospital professionals analyzed the health status of the woman, who was well and without any obstruction in the gastrointestinal system. They concluded that she would naturally release all the piles through her feces.

According to a case study published in the Irish Medical Journal on the 15th, in the first week, she managed to release five AA batteries. The other objects ingested were not released, and she began to feel pain in her stomach.





At the age of 66, she underwent tests again, and doctors decided to remove the 46 batteries through surgery, as the patient’s stomach was distended. The organ hung above the pubic bone because of the weight of the piles.

The surgery was effective, but there were still four batteries left. The woman had to go through a process of “milking” to remove the rest, which came out through the intestine. A final X-ray revealed that the patient had no batteries in her body.

“To our knowledge, this case represents the largest reported number of batteries ingested at a single point in time,” the medical journal said.





The 55 batteries swallowed varied between types AA and AAA. Doctors highlighted the danger of swallowing objects: “The potential of cylindrical batteries to result in acute surgical emergencies should not be underestimated.” This type of ingestion can cause mucosal damage, perforation and also obstruction, according to information from physicians.



