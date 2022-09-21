World stock markets operate with a slight increase waiting for the Fed, Copom may end high interest rates and more matters that will move the market

The world stock markets operate with a slight increase this morning of the “super Wednesday” call for Brazilian investors, when the American (Fomc) monetary policy decisions are made in the afternoon and the Brazilian (Copom) monetary policy decisions are made after the closing of the trading session.

The prevailing market expectation is that Fed members will maintain the pace of a 75 basis point hike in the US interest rate practiced at the July meeting.

Here, the Central Bank is expected to choose to maintain the rate of 13.75% per year, ending the upward cycle that began in March 2021.

But there are some bets that the rate could still rise by 25 basis points before the monetary authority slams on the brakes.

More important, however, analysts say will be communication from Fomc and Copom after the results.

In addition to the Fed’s decision, it is worth noting whether the announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a military deployment in the country could move markets.

In another threat to escalate the war in Ukraine, he also announced an increase in funding to boost weapons production.

On local television, Putin said Putin said the West “wants to destroy our country” and claimed they had tried to “turn the people of Ukraine into cannon fodder”.

1. World Scholarships

USA

Amid the interest rate decision and Putin’s statements, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and 100 futures are operating slightly higher, awaiting not only the Fomc announcement but also the press conference of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

There is an expectation that third-quarter results from companies such as Lennar, KB Homes, General Mills and Steelcase could move stock prices. Data on sales of existing homes are also available.

See the performance of future indices

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.29%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.27%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.11%

Asia

With US interest rates in sight and Putin’s statements, Asian stocks closed lower on Wednesday. Oil prices rose in the afternoon in Asia after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military deployment.

Watch Asian markets close

Shanghai SE (China), -0.17%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.36%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.79%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.87%

Europe

Caution also marked Wednesday in European markets, as investors in the region braced for another aggressive interest rate move from the Fed, as well as tomorrow’s decision by the Bank of England. European stocks oscillate between small gains and losses.

In addition, the German government decided to nationalize the Uniper concessionaire, the largest importer of Russian gas, as it strives to keep the industry running amid the energy crisis.

The company was squeezed by reduced gas flows from Russia, which sent prices soaring.

See the performance of indices

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.42%

DAX (Germany), +0.02%

CAC 40 (France), +0.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.57%

commodities

While awaiting monetary policy decisions, the commodity market also remains volatile. Oil prices rose sharply, especially after Putin’s remarks about the war in Ukraine.

In China, the iron ore contract traded in Dalian due in January 2023, fell 0.92% today, to US$ 99.78. Prices have fluctuated as the market assesses the strength of Chinese demand for the coming months.

Yesterday, Fitch Ratings revised its forecasts for end-of-year iron ore prices downwards from as low as $120 to $115.

Follow the quotes

WTI Oil, +2.47, at $86.06 a barrel

Brent Oil, +2.52%, at $92.90 a barrel

Iron Ore: -0.92% at $99.78

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to show weakness and, in a risk-averse move, is trading at $19,011 this morning, down 1% in the last 24 hours, getting closer and closer to the lows of July this year, when the cryptocurrency reached around $17,500.

Analysts believe that there is a high probability that the digital currency will test this level with the risk of breaking it if there is the announcement of a higher-than-expected readjustment in US interest rates soon.

2. Schedule

In Brazil, eyes are on the Fed and Copom, both for the decisions and for the announcements regarding the fight against inflation and the strength of economic activity.

In terms of indicators, few indicators are relevant enough to divert attention from the decisions of the Fed and BC this afternoon.

In the United States, data are available on used home sales and the mortgage market. The temperature of the real estate sector has analysts worried, especially with the prospect of the monetary tightening being extended until 2023.

Here, BC publishes updated exchange rate data until September 16

Check out the full schedule:

Brazil

14:30: BC: Exchange Flow (until September 16)

18:30: Announcement of Copom’s decision

USA

8:00: Mortgage applications (weekly)

11:00: Used property sales (August)

15:00: Fomc: Decision on interest

3:30 pm: Fomc: Jerome Powell’s Press Conference

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participates in the National Federation for the Distribution of Motor Vehicles (Fenabrave); later, he meets with the Milken family’s investment manager, Josh Lobel, in São Paulo.

3. Economic news

Bolsonaro repeats that he will recreate the MDIC and praises Guedes

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, has again promised to recreate the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Services if reelected and, according to him, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is in agreement with the measure – even if that means loss of power. “Guedes worked out and his big test of fire was in the pandemic.

Few resisted with the tenacity that Paulo Guedes had”, he declared, in an attempt to ward off the promise of withdrawing attributions from the Ministry of Economy to an alleged wear and tear of Guedes.

The statements were made during a meeting promoted by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras). Guedes attributes bad projections for the economy to ‘political militants’

Guedes provokes Meirelles and says that the spending cap rule was poorly made

After the “father” of the spending cap, former minister Henrique Meirelles, announced support for the presidential candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, criticized this Tuesday, 20 , to the fiscal anchor and justified the successive ruptures of the ceiling during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government with an alleged poorly made construction of the norm.

“The roof had been poorly constructed, because the roof is to prevent the government from growing. We were not growing”, justified the minister when recalling the changes in the law to transfer, in 2019, the surplus resources from the transfer of rights.

4. Political news

Genial/Quest poll shows Lula with 44% and Bolsonaro with 34%

Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (21) shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

The PT oscillated two points up in relation to last week’s survey and now has 44% of voting intentions. Lula’s advantage over second-place President Jair Bolsonaro is ten percentage points. Candidate for re-election by the PL, Bolsonaro kept the 34% from last week.

Bolsonaro makes an electoral speech at the UN and lists government achievements

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke this Tuesday (20) at the opening of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), in New York City, in the United States.

On the fourth time he took the rostrum of the main body of international politics, the president included statements dedicated to the internal public in the text read to more than a hundred heads of state present.

12 days before the elections, Bolsonaro listed achievements of his government and mentioned cases of corruption associated with the management of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), his main opponent in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto and who today leads the polls of intentions. of vote.

Covid

Brazil recorded 87 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the survey this Tuesday (20) by the consortium of press vehicles carried out with the country’s state health secretariats. With this, the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus rose to 685,569.

The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 73 per day, a decrease of 22% in relation to deaths recorded in 14 days, indicating a downward trend in the data and completing two weeks below the 100 mark.

5. Corporate Radar

Zamp (BKBR3)

Zamp (BKBR3), the new name of Burger King, reported that shareholders holding 22.5% of its shares reject the proposed acquisition of Mubadala. As a material fact, the shareholders rejected the acquisition of the company’s common shares for the amount of R$ 8.31 per share.

WEG (WEGE3)

WEG’s board of directors approved the distribution of R$ 185.12 million in interest on equity (JCP). The amount corresponds to R$0.044 per share (R$0.037 net, deducting income tax at source).

The proceeds will be paid to holders of shares on September 23, 2022. The shares will be traded “ex” as of September 26. The payment of JCP will be made on March 15th.

Ambipar (AMBP3)

Ambipar acquired Blz Recicla Comércio de Embalagens, Resíduos e Scratas in partnership with Environmental ESG Participações.

In the last twelve months, Blz Recicla earned BRL 98 million and recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebtida) of BRL 19 million. The company is valued at R$ 68 million.

