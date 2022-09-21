XP indicates five FIIs to buy in 2022; ifix rises

Even with the strong performance registered in recent weeks, the FIIs segment still offers opportunities, according to a report by XP, which lists five real estate funds to invest in 2022.

The document – ​​signed by Maria Fernanda Violatti, Eduardo Melo, Ygor Altero and Renan Manda, XP analysts – points out the broker’s preferred FIIs in the shopping, corporate, logistics, urban income and receivables segments.

“Our preference is currently in funds that have a portfolio with quality assets – whether credit or real estate -, less risk and a good management team”, details the study.

Based on the assumptions, XP analysts listed five real estate funds with good fundamentals and that are an investment opportunity still in 2022. Check the list of FIIs and their respective dividend yields (rate of return with dividends):

ticker Background Segment Dividend Yield in 12 months (%) KNCR11) Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 10.64 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping mall 6.55 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 6.84 (BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 6.93 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income City Income 7.64

In August, Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – recorded a rise of 5.76%, the best monthly result of 2022. The strong performance was driven especially by “brick” funds, those that invest directly in real estate and were the most affected by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In parallel with the spread of the disease, the rise in interest rates in the country – which jumped from 2% to the current 13.75% per year in 18 months – made fixed income more profitable, attracting equity investors, including those with real estate. The movement also favored the devaluation of FIIs.

However, the possible end of the monetary tightening – a cycle of high interest rates – brought to the market’s radar again discounted assets, such as real estate funds, which have now accumulated nine consecutive weeks of gains. But anyone who thinks that there are no more opportunities after this period of appreciation is wrong, warn XP analysts.

“As much as several segments of the ‘brick’ funds have significantly reduced their discounts, we still see opportunities for the coming months of 2022”, details the XP report, which highlights the importance of analyzing the fund’s portfolio well at this moment of greater selectivity.

ifix today

In this Wednesday’s session (21), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:07 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.08%, at 2,990 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs this Wednesday (21):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPPR11 XP Properties Others 2.88 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 2.3 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.3 MCHF11 Mauá Capital Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 1.19 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. furniture 1.09

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (21):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture -1.77 NSLU11 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Hospital -1.09 BTAL11 BTG Pactual Agro Others -1.03 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics -1.02 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture -1.01

Source: B3

GGRC11 receives the first installment of the sale of properties, SDIL11 finishes works on a shed in Guarulhos and more subjects

GGRC11 receives first installment of the sale of three properties to the Zavit Real Estate Fund

The FII GGR Covepi received the first installment referring to the sale of three properties to the real estate fund Zavit Real Estate Fund, not listed on B3 and closed to investors in general.

The transaction began at the end of last month and is valued, according to the portfolios, at R$ 110 million. This Tuesday (20), GGRC11 received the initial amount of R$ 71 million, as provided for in the contract.

According to the payment schedule, Zavit Real Estate will also make a deposit of BRL 21 million in January 2023 and, finally, a final installment of BRL 17.9 million at the end of next year.

GGR Covepi negotiated a property located in the city of Colombo (PR), which is leased to Drogaria Nissei, and another in Guarulhos (SP), leased to Copobras Indústria e Comércio de Embalagens.

The portfolio also committed to sell 21% of the logistics warehouse in Anápolis (GO), currently leased to Companhia Hering.

According to the calculations of the managers of the Zavit Real Estate Fund, the purchase of properties will increase the monthly distribution of dividends by approximately R$ 0.58 per share.

On the side of GGR Covepi, the negotiation will yield a capital gain of R$ 15.1 million, an amount that represents a return of 15.35%. The profit will be distributed to shareholders throughout this semester, signals a statement to the market.

SDIL11 finishes building a warehouse in Guarulhos and starts leasing the space

In a relevant fact, the FII SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística announced the start of the lease agreement signed with Cartint Indústria e Comércio de Tintas, which will occupy a warehouse in Guarulhos (SP).

The occupation of the space was conditioned to the delivery of the adaptation works, which were delivered this Tuesday (20), as indicated in the portfolio’s statement to the market.

At the site, according to the managers, adjustments were made, such as raising the right foot of the factory part, construction of mezzanines, the marquee and new docks, in addition to the installation of a primary cabin, artesian wells, access ramps and installation of fire fighting in the storage area.

According to SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística, the lease has a term of 20 years and provides for a grace period – without receiving the rent – ​​of two months.

After the grace period ends, the fund estimates an increase in real estate revenue of approximately R$0.06 per share.

TRXF11 buys land for construction of an Obramax store in the interior of São Paulo

The FII TRX Real Estate concluded the purchase of land in Piracicaba (SP) for the construction of a store for Obramax, a retailer and wholesaler of construction material, according to a material fact disclosed by the portfolio.

The acquisition is part of a contract signed by the fund with the company in May 2022, in the modality Built to Suit – which provides for the construction of the property according to the characteristics of the future tenant.

The fund paid BRL 12.6 million for the land in the interior of São Paulo and estimates a total investment of approximately BRL 27.5 million until the completion of the work, scheduled for the end of 2022.

The lease agreement with BMB Material de Construção – which will operate the store under the Obramax brand – is for 20 years and provides, among other points, for a fine in the event of termination of the contract.

TRX Real Estate has a portfolio comprising 50 properties, located in 13 states. The gross leasable area (GLA) is 459 thousand square meters. At the beginning of the month, the fund signed a contract for the acquisition of a property that will house the first Leroy Merlin store, in Salvador, Bahia.

On the 15th, the fund deposited BRL 0.85 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.77%.

dividends today

Check out which funds distribute income this Wednesday (21):

ticker Background Performance MORE11 More Real Estate BRL 0.65

Real estate turnover: FIIs rental rate hits 10%; what do deflation and global indices have to do with it?

Fees charged on real estate fund quota rental operations are on the rise this year. In the case of “paper” funds, which invest in fixed income assets linked to the real estate sector and concentrate the highest market rates, the cost can reach 10% per year, according to a survey by Trademap, a platform for information on the financial market. .

But they weren’t the only ones. Some “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate, also made significant progress – in the case of the Malls Brasil Plural mall fund (MALL11), the rental rate variation reached almost 20% this year.

Some factors help to understand the increase. In “paper” FIIs, the impact of deflation registered in the last two months – which boosted the devaluation of quotas – is pointed out by Trademap as a reason for the greater demand for rent and the consequent increase in rates, which rose by up to 15% in 2022

Specialists also point to the rebalancing of some global equity indices, carried out in recent days, as another influence on the quota lending market.

Of the ten funds with the largest stock of leased quotas, six are “paper” – or receivables, as they are also known. This class invests in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

According to a Trademap survey, the “paper” FIIs Maxi Renda (MXRF11), Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) and CSHG Receivables (HGCR11) top the list of the highest rental rates, alongside MALL11. All have a percentage of 10% per year. Check out the complete list.

