Xuxa says that reunion with Marlene Mattos after 19 years “was difficult”







Xuxa and Marlene Mattos Photo: Instagram reproduction/Blad Meneghel/Instagram reproduction

Presenter Xuxa met with Marlene Mattos, her former manager, after 19 years in the documentary that will be released on the 60 years of Xuxa, produced by Globoplay. The moment was long-awaited, and was orchestrated by journalist Pedro Bial, who runs the production.

Marlene and Xuxa worked together for almost 20 years, and the presenter was directed by her in the programs “Xou da Xuxa”, “Xuxa Park” and “Planeta Xuxa”, and the two developed a very close relationship. Marlene was chosen to be Sasha’s godmother, the only child of the queen of shorties.

However, after professional differences, Xuxa and Marlene broke off their friendship, spending years without speaking. To gshowXuxa reported that it was difficult to meet Marlene after so many years.

“The doc has its ups and downs. But emotion is the right word. For example, I hadn’t seen Marlene for 19 years and I did. The reunion was difficult, it was punk”, said Xuxa in an interview.

Even with the disagreement, the presenter recognized the importance that Marlene had in her life. “A documentary has to be interesting not only for me, but for everyone and my story. She (Marlene) is part of my story. It’s a fact”, she said. She also mentioned other important figures in her life such as Pele, with whom she dated for six years, in the 80s, Ayrton Senna, with whom she had a relationship for 1 year, her daughter Sasha and her current boyfriend, singer Junno Andrade.

Xuxa, who has been on television for almost 40 years, believes that it is very positive to see that her story has borne fruit while she is still alive, and she was happy to receive the affection of people in the documentary. She also hopes that the public will respect her story, even though she knows that the production can attract the attention of “haters”.

“I was not born yesterday. My story was not made from yesterday to today. I have a lot to tell. Things I’ve lived, a lot of things I still want to live. I want to learn, I want to do, there’s a lot ahead coming up, new things. People only age when they are tired of learning. We have a lot to do,” he added during the interview.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!