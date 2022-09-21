You may be suffering from social anxiety: here are 3 common symptoms

Also known as social phobia, social anxiety is a problem that affects millions of people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). If you suspect that you suffer from it, it is worth checking out which are the main and most common symptoms of all.

What are the main symptoms of social anxiety?

The list below takes into account the assessment of subject matter experts and the WHO’s own guidelines. So, check out what are the main signs that reveal the tendency of social anxiety in a person.

1 – Difficulties in dealing with the boss

Dealing with co-workers can be a problem for anyone who suffers from social anxiety. However, the situation is even more serious if the conversation is with someone in a leadership position.

establish a healthy relationship with the boss is a task that borders on the impossible for some people who suffer from the problem. A common meeting is enough to make the cold sweat appear and run down the body.

2 – Obstacles in the relationship

According to an article published by the website Metrópoles, people with social anxiety also find it very difficult to establish a light relationship as a romantic partner. In fact, being able to open up to a relationship of this type is already a great advance, depending on the degree of anxiety.

It is common for people who have socialization problems to create barriers to keep their partner away from them. This would avoid the mental effort to be able to be with someone in a peaceful way. The problem is that the situation generates intense suffering, since the patient can really like and love the other.

3 – Social anxiety generates difficulty in expressing oneself

Finally, but obviously, social anxiety presents one of the most classic symptoms of the phobia: fear of expressing yourself. Someone struggling with the problem is afraid to appear in public, speak their mind, and express their ideas.

The most recommended thing for a person who identifies one or more of the symptoms highlighted above is to seek appropriate professional help to treat the problem. The correct attendance can immensely alleviate all the discomforts of the anxiety Social.