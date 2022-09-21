You,Inc will tear down ‘predinhos’ to build skyscrapers in upscale neighborhoods of São Paulo

Tenants of a commercial building on Rua Paulistânia, in Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, were informed a few weeks ago that the offices and companies that work there would have to move soon, as the building will collapse. Tenants were surprised as the building is relatively new, having been built about a decade ago. However, as Vila Madalena is taken over by skyscrapers, with buildings of up to 40 floors, the construction ended up being sold to the You,Inc, a developer that has become ubiquitous in the region.

Focused on São Paulo, You,Inc is betting a race for land with competition around public transport axes, in regions close to subway stations. With the recent change in the city’s Master Plan, taller buildings were released in these areas. In places in Vila Madalena, for example, buildings with dozens of floors appeared in places that previously could house buildings of up to eight floors.

Building in Vila Madalena, purchased by You,Inc for future incorporation. Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

According to the operations director of You,Inc, Maurício Belo, it is increasingly difficult to form land for large constructions not only in Vila Madalena, but also in neighborhoods such as Vila Mariana. So, if before the focus was only to tear down houses, now companies are also looking at “outdated” buildings.

“In some areas of São Paulo, the possibility of formatting land is scarcer, either because of competition over the last few years, or because of the restrictions of the city’s master plan. Companies are fighting over water puddles”, says the executive. Last year the General Sales Value (PSV) from You,Inc totaled R$ 1.2 billion. The company tried to go public on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2020, but canceled the offer due to increased volatility in the market.

Putting the question of costs at the tip of the pencil, the purchase of old buildings started to make sense for You,Inc. According to Belo, some of these older buildings are generally not very tall and have a single owner – as is the case with the eight-story commercial building in Vila Madalena –, which facilitates negotiation.

In other cases, the building is outdated, no longer meeting the demands of consumers, who today are much more demanding. In the case of residential buildings, for example, there is a lack of leisure, wellness and physical activity areas, something that is quite common in the most modern developments in the city.

“In the residential sector, many owners use the property, but accept payment in exchange, to live in a new apartment, without the need for maintenance and much more equipped”, says the executive of You, Inc.

However, the challenge is greater when the apartments in the building are owned by several people. If only one owner is against it, the business does not go out. “When they are houses and one does not accept (sale for land formation)it is possible to adapt the project”, comments Belo.

Small building in Pinheiros, which was recently purchased by You,Inc. Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

On average, according to the You,Inc executive, negotiations for the purchase of land take from six months to a year and involve, in the initial stage, realtors who provide this type of service. Generally, the company itself gives these professionals the briefing of areas desired for incorporation. It is these brokers who do the first survey with the owners.

You,Inc, a developer created ten years ago by Abram Muszkat, was born with the idea of ​​building compact apartments close to subway stations in São Paulo. This orientation, according to Marcelo Belo, changed over time. Today, about half of the company’s launch portfolio is for apartments with two to four bedrooms, in prime regions. Muszkat is, by the way, a former partner of the developer Even, which has also been fighting over land in Vila Madalena.

It became very difficult to build out of axes. That’s why we see constructions in the same places and with the same products.” Alberto Ajzental, professor at FGV and specialist in the real estate market

Professor at FGV, specialist in the real estate sector, Alberto Ajzental states that this observed movement has as a background the 2017 zoning law, which concentrated new constructions on transport axes. “It was very difficult to build out of joint. That’s why we see buildings in the same places and with the same products,” he says. Thus, in the face of dispute, old buildings come into the crosshairs. “This helps to recycle urban equipment and bring something more modern,” he says.