Young man who won chess master is accused of using butt plug in high-tech cheating

Hans Niemann (19) is accused of cheating using a butt plug in a chess match victory over former world champion Magnus Carlsen (31). The beginner in the middle was considered suspicious after beating the man who is known as the “Grand Master”.

After the game ended, Carlsen said there was something abnormal about the game. Niemann had already admitted that he cheated in other matches, when he was 12 years old, and generated theories among netizens.

Players are thoroughly searched before matches and, as a result, social media users accuse him of cheating through an anal plug, a well-known sex toy. According to social media users, he used the device to receive Morse code vibrations, which indicated which moves he should make. The theory was even supported by Elon Musk, who later deleted the publication.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Niemann denied having cheated and said he was “clean” during the match.

“I have never cheated in a game over-the-board. If they want me to be totally naked, I’ll do it. I don’t mind. Because I know I’m clean. You want me to play it in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t mind. I am here to win and that is my goal,” she stated.

