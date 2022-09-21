Yuri Romão preaches caution with SAF and wants to transform Ilha into an arena “better than Palmeiras” | sport

The search for financial stability for Sport has disturbed the sleep of Sport’s president, Yuri Romão. The desire to transform Ilha do Retiro into an arena is in the plans of the new board, and the change may help the Pernambuco team’s revenue, which seeks to take advantage of the stadium’s location.
– We are in a central point of Recife, the stadium needs to undergo renovations. If we make the Island look like an arena you will have a stage for football and concerts. I dare say it will be better than Allianz (Parque), from Palmeiras – said the president in an interview with the newspaper “Zero Hora”.
Top view of Ilha do Retiro, Sport stadium — Photo: Rafael Bandeira / Sport Club do Recife
The representative says he does not want to depend on exclusivity contracts, for example, as the club’s main income.
“I sleep and wake up thinking about financial sustainability, about how to use a 12-hectare plot of land in a prime area, ready to build. The biggest stupidity is just depending on a TV contract”, he added.
Sport’s president, Yuri Romão, has been responsible for articulating Serie B clubs — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife
As a way of raising profits for the team, in February this year Sport was studying the implementation of the SAF and starting conversations to evaluate the change in the club. However, the dialogue focused on understanding procedures and possible changes in governance rather than effective actions to adhere to the business model.
Now in September, Yuri Romão changed the impression and said he did not see a SAF project for the club, but admitted that the board needs to find new ways to raise funds.
“We don’t think about a SAF now. I understand that Sport is a very fanatical team. Maybe the model of Cruzeiro, Vasco and Botafogo is not the same as Sport. This needs to be better studied and discussed”, he concluded.
– Concurrently, the direction needs to work on other lines. I had three meetings in São Paulo, last week, in search of investors for Ilha do Retiro and even for a possible SAF in the future – he analyzed.