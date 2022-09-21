Zaracho, from Atlético, speaks after meeting with fans at a restaurant

Amidst the turbulent moment of Atlético in the Brasileirão, members of the Torcida Organizada Galoucura released a communication channel called “Disk Balada”, whose objective is to report athletes from the alvinegro club who are at a party in the capital.

This Tuesday (20), Zaracho, attacking midfielder of the Atletico squad, was spotted at a bar and restaurant in the Pampulha region, in Belo Horizonte, and had a meeting with fans. After the conversation, Zaracho used his social networks to comment on the matter, saying he was spending time with his family who came from Argentina to the mining capital.

“To clarify things… I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I be charged? Yes!! but on the other hand my family was scared,” wrote the Argentine.

to clear things up…

I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. can i be charged? Yea!! but on the other hand my family was scared. — Matias Zaracho (@zarachomatiasf1) September 21, 2022

In images that circulate on social networks, Zaracho appears sitting in the restaurant, talking to other patrons of the place. The photos were also published on Galoucura’s social media profiles.

Away from Galo’s defeat to Avaí in Ressacada, Zaracho should be back in Cuca’s team on the 28th, the date on which Atlético receives Palmeiras at Mineirão.