Zelensky and US doubt Putin’s threats and call mobilization a ‘sign of weakness’

Russian leader has called up 300,000 reservists to war in Ukraine after suffering his first significant defeats

STR / Ukrainian presidential press-service / AFP

Zelensky says Russia wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including that of its own soldiers



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskydo not believe that Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons in the conflict in Eastern Europe, which is now in its seventh month. “I don’t think these weapons will be used. I don’t think the world will let that happen,” said the Ukrainian head of state in an interview with German channel Bild TV, this Wednesday, 21. “Tomorrow Putin will be able to say: ‘we want a part of Poland besides Ukraine, if not, we will use nuclear weapons,’” ​​the Ukrainian president continued. “We cannot accept that kind of compromise,” he added. The statement comes moments after the Russian leader signed a partial mobilization order for reservist citizens to fight in the war against Ukraine and warned that if the West continued its “nuclear threat”, Russia would respond with all its military force and all its forces. your means. For Zelensky, “Putin wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including that of his own soldiers.” Even in the face of threats, Zelensky assured that his country will continue the offensive. “Ukraine will continue the offensive and will certainly liberate territories,” he declared. During his speech, the Ukrainian president also called the annexation referendums scheduled for Friday by the Russia in the occupied territories. “90% of states will not recognize them,” she added.

Russia’s new move is also seen by Ukrainians as a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular, said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who, too, was trying to shift blame for the start of an “unprovoked war” and worsening Russia’s economic situation for the West. The United States also commented on the new moves. For them, the call-up of 300,000 reservists is a sign of weakness and failure. “The false referendums and mobilization are signs of Russia’s weakness and failure. The United States will never acknowledge Russia’s claims of allegedly annexing Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” wrote US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Putin’s new actions come in response to the current phase of the conflict, in which the Ukrainians are at their best and have reconquered territories that were under Russian control since the war began in February.

*With information from AFP, Reuters and EFE