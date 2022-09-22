10 benefits of banana: see list and nutrients of the fruit | nutrition

On this September 22nd, spring arrives and the day of the banana is still celebrated, one of the most democratic fruits of all. This is because, in addition to more than a thousand species, it is cultivated around the world. With different methods of preparation, the banana is not left out of the Brazilian food menu. whether to consume in natura or for recipes, it is always there.

September 22 is banana day, rich in potassium and many other nutrients

Source of carbohydrates;

Rich in fiber;

It has vitamin C, vitamin B6, provitamin A;

Rich in minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc;

Source of bioactive compounds such as: phenolics, carotenoids, biogenic amines and phytosterols, which exert many positive effects on human health.

Both the pulp and the peel of bananas contain several phenolic compounds, such as gallic acid, catechin, epicatechin, tannins and anthocyanins. Banana contains large amounts of total phenolic compounds and flavonoids.

1. Reduces stress and helps fight insomnia

Banana peel and pulp contain biogenic amines such as serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. The serotonin content of banana pulp was observed in the range of 8 to 50 μg/g, (average of 28 μg/g). Serotonin directly contributes to the feeling of well-being and happiness, while dopamine plays an important role in the human brain and body as a neurotransmitter with a great impact on our mood, ability to concentrate and emotional stability. Therefore, banana goes very well for stressed and women who have PMS. Because it contains an anxiolytic and relaxing effect, banana is also great for modulating sleep (insomnia), being efficient to use before bed.

2. Helps prevent diabetes

The green banana, which is rich in resistant starcha component that has a similar function to that of insoluble fibers (ie, they are not absorbed), can have beneficial effects for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. This is because the substance acts in the control of blood glucose and insulin in the meal.

3. Helps keep the digestive system healthy

Green banana biomass also has a very important prebiotic function. This is because, like fiber, biomass is not absorbed by the intestine, promoting SCFA (short-chain fatty acids) which is an essential nutrient for the production of beneficial intestinal bacteria, essential for a healthy immune and digestive system.

4. Strengthens the immune system and helps prevent disease

In addition to positively interfering with the intestinal flora, as seen above, bananas are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that contributes to the balance of the immune system. It is also a source of vitamin B6, capable of stimulating the creation – or synthesis – of new cells.

5. Good for the heart

The daily consumption of bananas also contributes to your heart health, as it is a food rich in potassium and magnesium. Released studies indicate that potassium levels may be related to heart health. Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) recently completed a study involving mice that traces a correlation between reduced dietary potassium and the formation of vascular calcification and aortic stiffness. Aortic stiffness, commonly known as “hardening of the arteries”, is predictive of heart disease in humans.

In addition, both potassium and magnesium are essential nutrients for the functioning of muscle contraction and relaxation, therefore, they can positively contribute to the better regulation of cardiac muscle contraction.

6. It is an ally of those who practice physical activity

Banana is a source of carbohydrates, potassium and antioxidant nutrients, an ideal fruit for those who practice physical activities

For practitioners of physical activity, banana is a great source of carbohydrates and fiber, in addition to potassium, which is one of the factors related to preventing the occurrence of cramps. The banana helps to alleviate the fatty acid oxidation and contributed phenolic compounds, which increased the antioxidant capacity. By directly contributing nutrients associated with muscle contraction and relaxation, it can also be essential for practitioners of physical activity, preventing injuries and being part of a diet that helps prevent cramps.

7. Does not gain weight and can be part of weight loss diets

Bananas don’t make you fat. No food, by itself, has this power according to nutritionists. The problem is in the exaggeration! You should not consume in excess, after all, everything on a large scale will make you fat. The amount of calories in bananas is small in relation to its benefits, as 100 grams of bananas have on average:

Fat: 0.27 g;

Calories: 95 kcal;

Sodium: 1 mg;

Cholesterol: 0 mg;

Fibers: 2.55 g;

Carbohydrates: 20.8 g;

Sugar: 17.57 g;

Proteins: 1.05 g;

Vitamins: A, B and C;

Calcium: 7.3 mg;

Iron: 0.6 mg.

8. It can help with anxiety and depression

for being rich in tryptophanhas an excellent, and sometimes underexplored, function for anxiety and depression control. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that increases the production of serotonin in the central nervous system. Serotonin, in turn, is an important neurotransmitter that regulates mood, appetite and sleep, and is often used to treat cases of depression or anxiety.

9. Collaborates with bone health

Bananas – especially green ones – have fructooligosaccharides. This substance is produced by the hydrolysis of inulin or by the enzyme fructosyltransferase from sucrose. They are used for their properties as prebiotics, and eventually for their sweet taste. This substance helps in the absorption of essential nutrients such as calcium and magnesium, so it is associated with strengthening bones and improving bone density in the human body.

10. This one is still under study: it may help lower the risk of cancer

A study of patients with Lynch syndrome (a genetic condition that increases the risk of developing some types of cancer) looked at patients who received 30 grams of resistant starch for four years and were followed for another 10 years. Resistant starch is a substance that is present in about 100 grams of green bananas. According to the results, these patients had fewer cases of non-colorectal cancer, especially for cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract, compared to the placebo group that did not receive this starch. Therefore, this study suggests that 30 grams of resistant starch daily appears to have a protective effect against non-colorectal cancers for patients with Lynch syndrome.