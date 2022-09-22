10 shares that pay more than the 13.75% Selic – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) was the role of Ibovespa (IBOV) that delivered the largest dividends in the last twelve months, until Tuesday (20), shows the survey of the Economics/TCthe request of Money Times. The income hits Selic of 13.75%.

O Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of Central Bank (BC) ended the cycle of highs of the basic interest rate, started in March last year, this Wednesday (21). The Selic was set at 13.75% per year.

With high interest rates, fixed income becomes increasingly attractive. However, if you are a dividend fan and are looking for fat returns in a tight economic environment, some stocks still pay above-rate earnings.

The Economatica/TC survey shows that Petrobras’ preferred shares, PETR4, had dividend yield of 67.51% in 12 months, while the common, PETR3, delivered 65.95%.

According to the Great Investmentsa state-owned company should continue to pay good dividends in 2023. The brokerage estimates BRL 5.2 billion in dividends next year and BRL 6 billion in extraordinary earnings, with a yield of 16.6% for regular ones.

soon after in rankinga Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4) and the OK (VALE3) had returns of 22.22% and 18.59%, respectively, also above the current interest rate.

closing the top 5 enters Copel (CPLE6), which paid 16.85% in dividends in the period.

See the ten shares that still pay dividends above the Selic rate:

Company ticker Dividend Yield – 12 months* Petrobras PETR4 67.51% Petrobras PETR3 65.95% Gerdau Metalúrgica GOUA4 22.22% OK VALE3 18.59% Copel CPLE6 16.85% Braskem BRKM5 15.82% Bradespar BRAP4 15.20% Taesa TAEE11 14.57% CPFL Energia CPFE3 14.28% Gerdau GGBR4 14.28%

*Until 09/20/2022

