27 FIIs reach the end of the interest rate hike cycle with dividends above the Selic rate; check the full list

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) interrupted the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate and maintained the Selic at 13.75% per year, after 12 consecutive increases. During the period of high interest rates, fixed income investments became more profitable and attractive, but some real estate funds resisted the monetary tightening and offered yields above the rate.

A survey with data from the Economatica platform shows that, among the most traded real estate funds on B3, 27 have a dividend yield (rate of return with the distribution of dividends) above 13.75% in 12 months.

The current number of FIIs with a return above the Selic rate is higher than the 24 registered in August, according to the same study, carried out following the meeting in which the Copom raised the basic interest rate to 13.75% per year.

The explanation for the increase in the number of funds with returns higher than the Selic rate is initially due to the new composition of Ifix – B3’s most liquid FIIs index, which serves as a basis for the study.

At the beginning of August, the new theoretical portfolio of the indicator increased the number of FIIs from 106 to 108, bringing as a novelty, for example, the Cartesia Receivables (CACR11) – which has a dividend yield of 16.46% and was not part of the previous list.

Another factor that explains the increase in the number of funds with returns higher than the Selic rate is the date of the Copom meeting, which serves as a reference for compiling the return of FIIs.

In August, the collegiate concluded the meeting on the 3rd – when just over half of the funds had announced the returns for that period. It is different from this month’s meeting, which takes place at a time when practically all funds have already distributed the September dividends – referring to August revenues.

In this way, the new list of FIIs with dividend yield above the Selic rate is headed by Riza Akin (RZAK11), with a rate of 19.11%. Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11), Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) and Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) appear in the sequence, with gains of around 17%. Check out the 27 wallets found in the survey:

ticker Background Type Dividend Yield in 12 months (%) RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 19.11 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 17.94 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others 17.61 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 17.19 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 16.59 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 16.50 CACR11 Real Estate Receivables Cartesia Titles and Val. furniture 16.43 VGIP11 IP value Others 16.36 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 16.31 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 16.12 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 16.01 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. furniture 15.67 PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 15.66 HCTR11 Hectare Others 15.33 KNIP11 KINEA IP Titles and Val. furniture 15.25 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture 14.91 KNHY11 KINEA HY Titles and Val. furniture 14.81 RZTR11 Riza Terrax Hybrid 14.76 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables Others 14.65 RBRY11 RBR CRI Titles and Val. furniture 14.37 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables Hybrid 14.28 BCRI11 CRI banestes Titles and Val. furniture 14.27 BARI11 BARIGUI Titles and Val. furniture 14.23 REC11 REC Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 14.15 KNSC11 Kinea Securities Titles and Val. furniture 14.12 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund Titles and Val. furniture 13.91 CVBI11 VBI CRI Titles and Val. furniture 13.85

Source: Economatica – 09/20/2022

It is not enough to compare the dividends of the FIIs with the Selic

Although he recognizes that the Selic movement may influence the investor’s decision, Marcelo Fayh, author of the book Fayh Method: Discover How to Choose the Best Real Estate Funds on the Market and Viva de Rendarecalls that the rate is not the best metric to analyze the attractiveness of real estate funds.

In an interview with League of FIIsa program produced by InfoMoney, he suggested a comparison with the long-term yield curve, which can be represented by the yields of NTN-B maturing in 2035, a public bond issued by the federal government and linked to inflation. In this scenario, the FIIs also present a favorable scenario.

Based on data from Flow Imobiliário – report from the XP FIIs desk – the spread (difference) between the dividend yield average Ifix at the end of August (11.49% in 12 months) and the yield on the public bond on the same date was 5.58 percentage points, as shown in the chart below:

Despite the retreat of spread between July and August (from 7.18 percentage points to 5.57), the current difference in dividend yield Ifix in relation to NTN-B yields maturing in 2035 remained above the historical average of 3.38%.

In Fayh’s assessment, the comparison only reinforces the thesis that real estate funds continue to be a very attractive investment at the moment, even with the appreciation of shares observed in recent weeks.

“Of course, two months ago the investor had the opportunity to buy funds that were very cheap”, he recalls. “Today there are not as many opportunities as in July, but the time is still very good to invest in real estate funds”, he adds.

In August, Ifix recorded a rise of 5.76%, the best monthly result of 2022. The strong performance was driven especially by “brick” funds, those that invest directly in real estate and were the most affected by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic of coronavirus. Covid-19.

In parallel with the spread of the disease, the rise in interest rates in the country – which jumped from 2% to the current 13.75% per year in 18 months – made fixed income more profitable, attracting equity investors, including real estate. The movement favored the devaluation of FIIs.

The approach of the end of the monetary tightening – cycle of high interest rates – triggered the market’s trigger, which began to observe more discounted assets, such as real estate funds, which have already accumulated nine consecutive weeks of gains.

What to expect from Selic now?

Despite the apparent end of the Selic high cycle, Fabricio Silvestre, economist at the TC analysis house, says that it is still too early to talk about cutting interest rates in the country.

In the expert’s assessment, the Copom should maintain the interest rate at 13.75% until at least the second quarter of 2023, depending on the evolution of commodity prices and activity around the world.

Even with the cooling of inflation in recent months, Silvestre says that the Central Bank’s battle to contain the rise in prices is not over yet.

According to the latest Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank, the market reduced its forecast for the IPCA for 2022 for the twelfth consecutive week, from 6.4% to 6%. For 2023, the expectation is for an inflation of 5.01% and, in 2024, 3.5%. All projections remain above the government’s target of 3%.

“The difficulties for the monetary authority are still great due to the inflationary scenario that, even presenting a significant improvement in the last three months, still brings caution with regard to monetary policy movements”, he points out.

The economist considers that the effort that should be employed by the Central Bank from now on does not necessarily mean new increases in the Selic.

Check out more analysis on the impact of Copom's decision on real estate funds

