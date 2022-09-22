4-day workweek ‘passes the test’ and must be maintained by UK companies

Abhishek Pratap 22 seconds ago News Comments Off on 4-day workweek ‘passes the test’ and must be maintained by UK companies 0 Views

Color photograph shows a black woman with shoulder-length hair talking to a black man with a beard in front of two laptops

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Companies claim that productivity has increased or maintained

Most UK companies participating in a project to test the 4-day workweek said they would keep the work schedule after the trial phase ended.

More than 70 companies are participating in the project, in which employees worked 80% of their normal working hours while maintaining the same pay. Started three months ago, the project should last another three.

Preliminary data show that, so far, productivity has been maintained or improved in most companies.

However, some more traditional companies say the change is “complicated”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

prize accumulates and the next contest can pay up to R$ 1.5 billion

Photo: The Lotter In this Friday, September 23, the US Mega Millions draws US$ 301 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved